    Shraddha Kapoor Gives Her Shimmery Attire A Denim Update For Saaho Promotions

    By
    |

    Currently, Bollyoood star, Shraddha Kapoor is one of the busiest actresses as she is on a promotional spree of two films, Saaho and Chhichhore. The actress has been travelling a lot these days and recently, she flew to Chandigarh to promote her South Indian debut film, Saaho with co-star Prabhas. For the promotional round, Shraddha wore an eye-catching shimmery ivory attire, which she teamed with a denim jacket. Let's take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, Shraddha Kapoor donned a two-piece metallic white pantsuit by Tommy Hilfiger that consisted of a white halter neck crop top with keyhole neckline and high rise oversized matching pants. She also updated her stylish outfit with a matching statement belt. The denim jacket gave her glam look a sporty vibe. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she paired her ensemble with Public Desire sandals.

    The Stree actress accessorised her look with dainty studs and a chic ring. So, her jewellery game was on-point and precise. Shraddha upped her look with highlighted cheekbones, a pink lip shade, and subtle smokey eyes. The high ponytail went well with her look.

    On the work front, apart from the release of Saaho and Chhichhore, Shraddha Kapoor has another film in her kitty, Street Dancer. The shooting of the film was completed a month ago and soon she will be starting the film's promotion with co-star Varun Dhawan.

    Meanwhile, do not forget to share your thoughts on Shraddha Kapoor's sparkly white pantsuit in the comment section.

