    Shraddha Kapoor Looks Fresh Like A Green Lily In A Casual Attire During Chhichhore Promotions

    By
    |

    Currently, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is busy promoting her two upcoming films, Saaho and Chhichhore. The actress has been stepping out every day with fashionable outfits for the films' promotions and we thought this was the best time to peep into her wardrobe. Yesterday (25 August), we spotted Shraddha in a cool green and white ensemble for Chhichhore promotions, which is perfect for casual parties. Let's take a close look at her eye-catching get-up, shall we?

    So, Shraddha was seen wearing a leaf green colour crop top paired with a white pencil skirt by Amur. The half-sleeved deep V neck crop top had pink floral prints all over and a broad belt on her tiny waist. The floral patch on each side of the shoulder added style to it. She paired her fancy crop top with a high-waisted Paulina skirt featured with the lined ruffles detailing along the trim at the front and back, both. The actress completed her look with white pointed heels. She ditched the accessories and opted for a matching light green eye-shadow and pink lip shade. She left her sleek tresses open with a low front puff which rounded out her look for the day.

    On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will mark her debut in South cinema with her upcoming film Saaho where she will be seen opposite Prabhas. The film is set to release on 29 August. The actress will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Bollywood drama Chhichhore opposite Sushant Singh Rajput which is scheduled to hit the theatres on 6 September.

    Share your thoughts on Shraddha's cool attire in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
