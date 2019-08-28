Shraddha Kapoor’s Latest Look For Saaho Promotions Shows The Power Of A Highlighted Face Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Shraddha Kapoor has been busy promoting her two highly anticipated movies- Saaho in which she paired opposite the Bahubali sensation, Prabhas and Chhicchore where she'll be seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. With each promotional event, Shraddha gives us an amazing look and a few beauty goals. In her latest promotional event for the movie Saaho, which is going to be her debut South Indian movie, Shraddha wore a subtle make-up look that was highlighted to perfection and proved the mettle of a highlighted face. So, let's decode her look for you.

Shraddha wore minimal make-up for the event (almost a 'no make-up' make-up look) and kept her look quite toned down. Keeping her base minimal but luminous, she added colour back to her face with lightly contoured and flushed cheekbones. Her eye make-up was just lining her lower lash line and tightlining her eyes along with coating her lashes with some mascara.

But what was the most noticeable detail of her make-up was the highlighted high point of her face. Shraddha did not hold back and her highlighter was on point. The silver highlighter which was placed beautifully on the cheekbones, the tip and bridge of her nose, the sides of her forehead, her cupid's bow and her shoulders exhibited how stunning highlighting the face can be. She rounded off the look with a soft baby pink lip.

Coming to her attire, Shraddha wore an all-white ensemble for the event. She ditched heavy accessories and chose tiny white studs to pair up with her attire. Well, all we can say is despite being fascinated with the highlighter, many of us hold back to use it. It intimidates us (and we understand why!). But, with this look, Shraddha shows us how to rock a highlighter even with your casual every day look. We hope that you take some cues from her and give highlighting the face and even the body a try!