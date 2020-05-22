ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, And Other Divas Give Summer Fashion Goals In Pretty Outfits

    By
    |

    Summer season is here and now is the right time to keep your fashion wardrobe ready for the season. From sleeveless numbers to pastel and neon shades, the season is all about flaunting the eye-catching outfits in the hot weather. It might take us some time to be prepared for the season but our Bollywood divas need no preparation as they have plenty of summer-perfect dresses. So, why not peek into their fashion wardrobe and take some inspiration from them. Take a look as Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Hina Khan, and Jacqueline Fernandez gave major goals for casual summer outings.

    Array

    Katrina Kaif In A Saffron Midi

    For the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi, Katrina Kaif donned a sleeveless sweetheart-neckline saffron-hued midi, which came from the label Dolce & Gabbana. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her bodycon dress was accentuated by sharp pleats and she completed her look with a pair of nude-hued heels from Aldo. Katrina accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops from Minerali Store and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, and light-pink lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted layered tresses.

    Array

    Ananya Panday In Neon-Yellow Dress

    Ananya Panday wore a strapless full-sleeved neon-hued mini dress from the label Oh Polly. Styled by Ami Patel, her dress was accentuated by sharp pleats and completed her look with a pair of contrasting orange-hued criss-cross heels. The actress sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look and she upped her look with a wrist watch. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses.

    Array

    Deepika Padukone In Blue Separates

    Deepika Padukone sported blue-hued separates from the label Anna Mason, which was accentuated by white checkered patterns. Her separates consisted of a sleeveless plunging-neckline crop top that featured knotted detailing. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she paired her crop top with a high-waist midi skirt that featured slight side slit and ruffled hem. The diva completed her look with pointed blue pumps from Saint Laurent. Deepika notched up her look with gold-toned drop earrings and enhanced her look with slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, subtle kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, and pink lip shade. She pulled back her side-parted tresses into a half hairdo.

    Array

    Hina Khan In A Striped Midi

    Hina Khan gave perfect summer fashion goals in a halter-neck yellow midi. Her midi dress was accentuated by white striped patterns and she completed her look with a pair of black flip flops. Sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, black eyeliner, pink eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade. Hina pulled back her tresses into a half hairdo.

    Array

    Jacqueline Fernandez In A Printed Midi

    Jacqueline Fernandez sported a strapless yellow midi dress, which featured puffed sleeves. Her dress was accentuated by white dotted prints and she teamed it with transparent heels. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned hoops and a few rings. The diva pulled back her tresses into a low ponytail while the side-bangs suited her well. Filled brows, black eyeliner, and nudish-pink lip shade rounded out her look. Jacqueline also carried a cute brown bag.

    So, what do you think about their outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Ananya Panday, Shaleena Nathani, Tanya Ghavri, Hina Khan, Chandini Whabi

    More DEEPIKA PADUKONE News

    Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 13:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 22, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue