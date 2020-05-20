Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday And Natasha Poonawalla Stun Us With Their Bow-Inspired Dresses Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The bow-inspired dresses have become very popular over a period of time and are among the favourite kind of dresses for the divas. The bow dresses enhance the dramatic effect and can make or break a dress. However, we must say there is nothing better than a bow dress if only you could pull it off. We have curated our three favourite bow dresses for you, which were donned by Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Natasha Poonawalla on different occasions. So, let's decode their bow-inspired numbers.

Courtesy: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Deepika Padukone's Bow Dress

Deepika Padukone wore a bow-inspired gown at Cannes Film Festival 2019. Last year, she walked the red carpet at Cannes and looked dramatic. Her gown was designed by Peter Dundas and it was an amazing instance of black and white hues also. So, Deepika donned an ivory white gown, which came with full Bishop sleeves and a plunging neckline. The gown was so ballroom-perfect and the huge bow at the centre is what gave the gown a theatrical effect. She wore light dazzling earrings and bracelets from Lorraine Schwartz, which balanced the effect. The makeup was highlighted by reverse winged eyeliner, contoured cheekbones, and muted pink lip shade. The high sleek ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Natasha Poonawalla's Bow Dress

Natasha Poonawalla also gave a big bow moment with her orange dress. She wore this outfit at The Power List 2019 by VoguexNykaa Fashion Event. So, it was a gorgeous bright number that made Natasha looked a class apart. Her structured dress was from YSL and it would have been a simple dress but the statement bow elevated her attire and she teamed it with neon green pumps, which surprisingly went well with her dress. She carried a sparkling clutch with her and accessorised her look with dainty studs. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and the middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

Courtesy: Nupur Agarwal

Ananya Panday's Bow Dress

Ananya Panday totally won us with her bow-inspired dress at the Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020. Her dress was black-hued and it was a full-sleeved number with a plunging neckline and a deep side slit, which added to the bold touch. The ruffled and wrapped pink bow not only gave her dress a dramatic effect but also beautifully contrasted with her number. Her attire was designed by Galia Lahav and she teamed it with sequinned black pumps. The makeup was highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones and smoky kohl. The side-parted sleek ponytail wrapped up her stylish avatar.

Whose bow-inspired dress did you like the most? Do let us know that.