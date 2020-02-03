Ananya Panday, Alaya F, And Tara Sutaria Show Us That Their Fashion Is Pretty Evolved Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The Amazon Filmfare awards 2020 was a star-studded evening with Bollywood divas dazzling us with their fashion statements. The glittering night also witnessed the budding Bollywood fashionistas, who flaunted their stunning outfits. They pulled off their ensembles with a lot of aplomb. The actresses, we are talking about are Alaya F, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria. They all wore gowns which were dipped in black hue but let's find out, who looked the best.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wore a dramatic number for the curtain raiser event and she carried her ensemble with a lot of aplomb. It was a totally jaw-dropping outfit by Galia Lahav and Ananya's styling was done to perfection by Ami Patel. It was a full-sleeved black attire with kaftan-styled sleeves and she enhanced her gown look with a statement pink bow accent. The gown also featured a deep side-slit and Ananya teamed it with sequinned pumps. Her makeup was accentuated by pink touches and the sleek side-parted ponytail is what added to the outstanding look.

Alaya F

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Alaya F wore an abstract gown by Gaby Charbachy. The Jawaani Jaaneman actress looked gorgeous in her attire and gave us an unconventional outfit goal. Her gown was partly ruffled and partly featured shimmering fluid touch. The bodice of her attire was accentuated by light black ruffled bodice and the remaining portion was highlighted by metallic touch and marked by sharp slits. The attire was belted and she paired it with sandals. The makeup was highlighted by nude-toned glossy lip shade and the middle-parted tresses with waves-like layer completed her stylish avatar.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria looked like a diva at the Amazon Filmfare awards night. She was styled by Maneka Harisinghani and she wore a Jad Ghandour gown for the night. Her attire was one-shouldered with a dramatic puffed sleeve on one side. The attire was beautifully sequinned with fluid touches and it had a deep side slit. She paired it with beaded Bootmaker sandals and upped her look with Soni Sapphire danglers. The makeup was beautifully done and the middle-parted impeccable tresses completed her stylish avatar.

We loved Ananya Panday's attire and look the most. So, whose attire and look you loved the most? Let us know that in the comment section.