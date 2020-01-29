ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ananya Panday Stuns In A Tarun Tahiliani’s Hand-Embroidered Lehenga And It Is Pretty Unique

    By
    |

    Jawaani Jaaneman actress, Alaya Furniturewala might have taken a dig at Ananya Panday by revealing to Zoom that she has better answer to nepotism than Ananya Panday but Alaya Furniturewalla was all praise for Ananya Panday, when it came to fashion. In a recent interview to Spotboye, she also said that she likes the way Ananya (Panday) dresses. And Ananya Panday almost always looks stunning. So, if you need fashion inspiration, all you need to do is, just scroll the young budding fashionista's Instagram feed.

    Recently, she shared a couple of pictures in a multi-hued printed black designer lehenga, and we absolutely loved it. Come wedding season and this is the unique lehenga you will need to flaunt. So, let us take a close at her ensemble and decode it.

    So, Ananya Panday donned a beautiful black-hued printed lehenga, which came from ace designer Tarun Tahiliani's collection. Her lehenga was accentuated by multi-hued hand-embroidered mirror work and colourful stripes at the hem. Styled by Ami Patel, she teamed it with cut-sleeved plunging sweetheart neckline matching choli. To enhance and complete her ethnic look, she draped a black net dupatta, which also featured multi-colour striped border. The Khaali Peeli actress accessorised her look with a pair of white-pearl detailed drop earrings.

    On the makeup front, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline . Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, curled lashes, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade spruced up her look.

    Pic Credit: Ananya Panday

    More ANANYA PANDAY News

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 17:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue