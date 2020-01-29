Ananya Panday Stuns In A Tarun Tahiliani’s Hand-Embroidered Lehenga And It Is Pretty Unique Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Jawaani Jaaneman actress, Alaya Furniturewala might have taken a dig at Ananya Panday by revealing to Zoom that she has better answer to nepotism than Ananya Panday but Alaya Furniturewalla was all praise for Ananya Panday, when it came to fashion. In a recent interview to Spotboye, she also said that she likes the way Ananya (Panday) dresses. And Ananya Panday almost always looks stunning. So, if you need fashion inspiration, all you need to do is, just scroll the young budding fashionista's Instagram feed.

Recently, she shared a couple of pictures in a multi-hued printed black designer lehenga, and we absolutely loved it. Come wedding season and this is the unique lehenga you will need to flaunt. So, let us take a close at her ensemble and decode it.

So, Ananya Panday donned a beautiful black-hued printed lehenga, which came from ace designer Tarun Tahiliani's collection. Her lehenga was accentuated by multi-hued hand-embroidered mirror work and colourful stripes at the hem. Styled by Ami Patel, she teamed it with cut-sleeved plunging sweetheart neckline matching choli. To enhance and complete her ethnic look, she draped a black net dupatta, which also featured multi-colour striped border. The Khaali Peeli actress accessorised her look with a pair of white-pearl detailed drop earrings.

On the makeup front, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline . Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, curled lashes, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Pic Credit: Ananya Panday