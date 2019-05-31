Tara Sutaria Proves That She Is A Budding Fashion Icon With Her Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Tara Sutaria is just a movie old but on the fashion front, she has completely wowed us. She has been signed as a brand ambassador of Label Ritu Kumar because of her strong fashion sense. The 'SOTY 2' actress is absolutely an inspiration to young women, who dare to break fashion conventions. Her fashion game is diverse and experimental. From quirky to elegant, the budding style diva has worn all the hats. So, let's unravel her fashion game, which has absolutely wowed us.

The Street-Style Look

Tara Sutaria raised the bar for street-style look with the latest ensemble of hers. She was recently spotted and papped in Mumbai. Tara sported a sporty white sleeveless top and teamed it with denim hot pants. She also draped a long asymmetrical jacket, which totally notched up her avatar. The actress paired her ensemble with white flats and her makeup was dewy-toned with contoured cheekbones, a glossy pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her stylish avatar.

The Cute Dress

For the trailer launch of her debut film, 'Student of the Year 2', Tara wore an off-shouldered white dress, which enhanced her slender frame. While the bodice of her dress was structured, the skirt was flared and ruffled. Her ivory dress was enhanced by floral accents and she colour-blocked her attire with purple floral sandals. She wore a minimal bracelet and dainty earrings to up her look. The makeup was enhanced by a minty pink lip shade and highlighted cheekbones. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

The Fabulous Separates

For the song launch event of her first movie, Tara made a strong case for separates. She looked sassy in her attire and played with contrasts. The actress wore a blue crop top and paired it with a bold structured skirt that was marked by abstract prints. The jacket matched with her skirt but the shimmery metallic silver sleeves gave her a stylish edge. She wore nude-toned pencil heels and the makeup was dewy-toned. The middle-parted tresses completed her awesome look.

The Quirky Ensemble

Tara Sutaria notched up her fashion game with this quirky ensemble. She inspired us stylishly with this printed all-black outfit. Her black-hued tee came alive with a vibrant graphic and the bottoms of her attire were asymmetrical and featured white-dotted prints. Her ensemble came from Diesel and Reliance Brands. She played with contrasts by pairing her ensemble with red-hued sports shoes. The accessories were minimal and the makeup was marked by a minty pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her on-duty avatar.

The Sustainable Outfit

For the 'Student of the Year 2' promotions, Tara also gave us one of the best outfit moments ever with her Anita Dongre ensemble. Her dress was a part of the Grassroot initiative of the designer and it consisted of a cropped and knotted top with flared bell sleeves and a pleated skirt. The ivory ensemble of hers was accentuated by hand-embroidered blue-hued floral accents. She paired her blue outfit with yellow stiletto sandals, which came from the label, Truffle. Tara's makeup was enhanced by a light pink lip shade and the wavy long hairstyle elevated her look.

The Evening Dress

For the screening event of her debut movie, she gave us party vibes with her silver dress. Perfect for a cocktail party, she donned a glam dress that was silver-hued and enhanced by a metallic touch. Her sleeveless dress was cinched at the waist and featured a deep side slit, thereby adding a bold touch to her number. She paired her ensemble with nude-toned heels and kept her accessories minimal. The makeup was marked by highlighted cheekbones, glossy lip shade, and smoky kohl. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her event avatar.

The Formal Meets Quirky

Tara Sutaria also gave us some awesome teaming lesson. We thought her ensemble made for a perfect office wear or a brunch date. The actress paired her formal blue striped, full-sleeved shirt with a structured skirt that was notched up by quirky graphic-printed stickers. Now, that was some combination and Tara also gave this look of hers a sporty touch by completing it with white sports shoes. The makeup was light with a natural pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The signature middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

The Shimmery Number

For a party hosted by Manish Malhotra, Tara gave us bold party-wear goals. The actress notched up her style game by gracing the occasion in her shimmery metallic party number. Her strapless number was notched up by black and silver hue. This dress of hers was spruced up by mirror-work. It was a structured and a figure-flattering ensemble that we so loved. Tara paired it with purple pumps and she accessorised her look with dainty studs. The makeup was dewy-toned with a glossy lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The long wavy tresses rounded out her party avatar.

The Bohemian Attire

For the Label Ritu Kumar event, Tara unveiled the Spring Summer 19 collection of the brand. The gorgeous diva was dressed in an attire, which came from the brand. With this ensemble, which was a cross between traditional and western, she exuded boho vibes. She wore a black-hued dress that featured an intricately embellished bodice. The embellishment was golden-hued and the skirt was asymmetrical with sheer accents. She paired her attire with black sandals. The makeup was nude-toned with a matte lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her event avatar.

So, which outfit of Tara Sutaria's did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.