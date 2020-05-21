Eid-uL-Fitr 2020: Hina Khan And Aamna Sharif In Ethnic Outfits, Who Gave Perfect Festive Goals? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Hina Khan is one of the finest actresses in the TV industry. Her brilliant acting as Komolika, always gave us goosebumps. The day she had quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, her fans got literally upset and sad. Soon then, Aamna Sharif became the new Komolika and slowly and steadily made her place in the hearts of audience. On the fashion front also, the two have been receiving immense love on Instagram for their great sartorial choices.

Recently, Hina and Aamna shared a series of pictures sporting blue and brown ethnic outfits respectively and gave us major fashion goals for Eid-ul-fitr. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find who looked better - former Komolika or present Komolika.

Hina Khan In A Blue Ethnic Attire

Hina Khan sported a full-sleeved sweetheart-neckline blue-hued long kurti, which was accentuated by white intricate embroidered patterns on the bodice and at the border. She teamed it with matching flared pants and draped a plain white dupatta in a casual style. The diva completed her look with a pair of flip flops and accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops. Hina pulled back her tresses into a high bun and pulled off no-makeup look marked by light-hued lip shade.

Aamna Sharif In A Brown Ethnic Attire

Aamna Sharif donned a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline brown kurti, which featured white floral and leaf patterns. She teamed it with a matching dupatta and upped her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, bangle and wrist watch. The actress let loose her mid-parted highlighted wavy tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, soft pink blush, and light pink lip shade.

So, who according to you looked better in their ethnic ensemble? Do let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan and Aamna Sharif