Hina Khan’s Cannes Film Festival 2019 Gowns Were Smart And Thankfully Not Too Dramatic Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Hina Khan made her Cannes Film Festival debut last year. The actress attended the prestigious film festival for the screening of her upcoming film, Lines. A lot of prediction was done on what she would wear for the red carpet at Cannes. Some were of the view that Hina Khan would wear something as dramatic as outfits donned by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Sonam Kapoor, who have been gracing Cannes Film Festival since a long time. Some even felt that Hina Khan would disappoint and opt for something heavy and traditional. However, all the anticipation by netizens went in vain when Hina Khan walked the red carpet of Cannes in her smart gowns. She wore powerful numbers on both the red carpet occasions and it seemed as if she was a seasoned celebrity at Cannes Film Festival. Her outfits were unlike other Bollywood actresses and more in lines of international divas. Her outfits were a cross between dramatic and conservative, which is what we loved about her looks. Her fashion game was impressive and we must say, Hina Khan's gowns were meticulously selected.

In a recent interview to Pinkvilla, Hina Khan even revealed that she was doing her trials in Cannes and she met this guy, Greg. He suggested to her what to wear. Hina Khan even told him that she is not very sure and she's just a television celebrity and it's her first film. She was apprehensive about reactions. Greg ensured her, "Hina, they are all French photographers and out of 100, 80% celebrities they don't know, they just photograph them, other than global celebrities. When you walk the red carpet they see your confidence they don't see the dress, they see how you are standing, how you are posing." And Hina Khan walked slowly but confidently on the red carpet. With her gowns, she wowed the fashion audience. We have decoded her two gowns for you, which she wore at the Cannes Film Festival 2019.

Hina Khan's Ziad Nakad Gown

The Hacked actress wore a dazzling gown by Ziad Nakad, which featured a plunging neckline and a floor-length cape. The gown came from the designer's Spring Summer 2019 couture collection, Orion. It was a risqué number and was embellished with crystals. Her gown was accentuated by sheer accents and sequins. She was styled by Sayali Vidya and the actress accessorised her look with delicate diamond studs, which were from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was dewy with glossy pink lip shade and blue eye shadow. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Hina Khan's Alin Le' Kal Gown

Hina Khan's second red carpet gown at Cannes 2019 was even more impressive than the first one. She wore a sculptural fluid gown, which was by Alin Le' Kal and it was an off-shouldered sharp number with fluid details and strong folds. The grey-hued number was accentuated by front slit and Hina Khan paired it with shiny silver sandals. She upped her look with delicate studs and her makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and the side-swept bun completed her look.

So, which gown of Hina Khan's did you like the most? Let us know that. Cannes Film Festival 2020 is cancelled because of COVID-19 pandemic.

