Hina Khan Convinces Us To Experiment With Drapes With Her Floral Fusion Saree Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Hina Khan's fashion game is absolutely strong and relevant. The Hacked actress took to her Instagram feed to share pictures from her photoshoot. The diva looked gorgeous in her fusion outfit and convinced us to go experimental when it comes to dressing up. So, let's decode her attire and look, which had all our attention.

So, Hina wore a contemporary ensemble that came from the S/S' 20 collection of Pasha India. It was a sari and dhoti pants-inspired outfit and we totally wanted to drape it. So, Hina Khan wore a cropped blouse and teamed it with matching pants. Dipped in an ivory hue, her top and pants came alive with muted floral accents. She partly-tied the intricately-done saree that exuded autumn vibes and was accentuated by meticulously-printed floral accents. Her saree was neatly-pleated and the pallu was crisp and belted. Speaking about the belt, we loved the wispy bow belt and it added a dramatic touch to her gorgeous attire.

She paired her ensemble with transparent-strapped heels that went well with her outfit. The oxidised silver statement neckpiece upped her style quotient. The makeup was enhanced by muted pink lip shade and well-defined kohl and eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek bun rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Hina Khan's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.