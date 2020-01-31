Hina Khan Gives Us Lesson On How To Spruce Up The Boring Ponytail Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Hina Khan has been slaying the beauty game with her captivating Instagram posts. From the colourful make-up looks to the jaw-dropping hairstyles, Hina through her posts gives us some amazing beauty goals. The Komolika of the famous Television series, Kasautii Zindagii Kay right now is exploring the big screen.

For the promotions of her upcoming movie, Hacked Hina Khan was seen in two looks that were a lesson on how to make the boring ponytail exciting. And what beauty lovers we are if not to catch up to these sizzling beauty moments! Ponytails are a staple for us. Whether it's school, college or work, women of all ages rock the classic ponytail look.

But we don't try to experiment with this classic look. Time and again, many celebrities over the years have shown us how exciting a ponytail can be. Hina Khan is the latest addition to the list. So, let's not waste any more time and get a lesson or two in the art of ponytail making.

The Accessorised Ponytail

Hair accessorised can do a great job of lifting your entire look. But, we often neglect them. Hina Khan kick-started the promotions of her movie with a denim look which she paired with an interesting ribbon ponytail. Her messy hairdo comprised of an inch-long parting at the front with all the hair pulled back in a low messy ponytail. A printed ribbon was wrapped around half of her ponytail. This is not very new but elegant twist to the ponytail look.

The High Wavy Ponytail

Waves can everything look better. It adds texture to your hair and makes it more bouncy. Hina Khan's second look for the promotions was a stunning wavy ponytail that can instantly spruce up your look. She styled the hair in a subtle pouff at the front which led to a super high ponytail at the back. The ponytail was textured with some loose waves that gave it volume and personality. Hina wore this ponytail with a printed white collared shirt and a flared black skirt and we are hooked. You can also make this look even more interesting by adding a lighter shade of brown to your tresses like Hina has done.

How did you like Hina Khan's promotional looks? Let us know in the comment section below!

