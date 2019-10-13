Just In
Fond Of Trying Different Make-up Looks? Hina Khan Has A Couple Of Quirky Ideas For You!
The beauty community has seen a huge rise in the last few years with people obsessed with creating varied make-up looks. And our favourite celebrities aren't behind on this trend with many of them rocking some amazing make-up looks. One such much-loved celebrity is Hina Khan. Hina enjoys a following of 6.1 million followers on Instagram and as you scroll through her feed you will see all kinds of make-up looks that would keep you hooked.
Hina Khan has been taking her beauty game up a notch and trying out some quirky make-up looks. These make-up looks are funky and edgy yet something many of us can try over the weekends or in the office on a regular day. If you're someone who is on the lookout for some eccentric make-up looks, Hina has plenty of ideas for you. And so, today we have two stunning Hina Khan make-up looks for you to rock and enjoy. Check these out!
1. The Highlighted Peach Make-up Look
This look is for when you want to play a little with a highlighted face look. It would need some getting used to and great blending technique to perfect this look.
What you need
- Primer
- Dewy foundation
- Concealer
- Eyebrow pencil
- Setting powder
- Black eye pencil
- Mascara
- White eye pencil
- Peach eyeshadow
- Glittery ivory eyeshadow
- Silver eyeshadow
- Contour
- Blush
- Peach lipstick
- Highlighter
- Beauty blender
- Blush brush
- Contour brush
- Fluffy eyeshadow brush
- Flat eyeshadow brush
- Setting spray
Steps to recreate the look
- Prime the T-zone of your face.
- Apply foundation on your face and neck. Blend it well using the damp beauty blender.
- Apply the concealer under your eyes. Blend it in using the same beauty blender.
- To set the concealer in place, dab some setting powder over it.
- Fill in your brows using the eyebrow pencil.
- Apply the concealer all over your lid. Blend it in using your fingertips.
- Apply the peach eyeshadow on your crease. Blend well.
- Apply the ivory eyeshadow all over your lid using the flat eyeshadow brush.
- Apply the silver eyeshadow on the inner corner of your eyes.
- Tightline your eyes using the black eyeshadow pencil.
- Line your lower waterline using the white eye pencil.
- Apply mascara on your eyelashes.
- Contour your cheekbones and nose using the contour powder or cream.
- Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.
- Highlight the high points of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose, brow bone and cupid's bow.
- To finish off the look, apply the lipstick.
- Spritz some setting spray on your face to mesh everything together well.
2. The Purple Eyeliner Make-up Look
This is not an extraordinary look but the choice of colours gives this an edgy look. So, if you don't have much time on your hands but still want to stand out, this is the perfect make-up for you.
What you need
- Primer
- Semi-matte foundation
- Concealer
- Setting powder
- Eyebrow pencil
- Black eye pencil
- Mascara
- Purple eyeshadow
- Contour
- Blush
- Highlighter
- Red lipstick
- Beauty blender
- Blush brush
- Contour brush
- Flat eyeshadow brush
- Setting spray
Steps to recreate the look
- Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face.
- Apply foundation on your face and neck. Blend it in using the damp beauty blender.
- Apply the concealer under your eyes to reduce the appearance of dark circles. Blend it in using the same beauty blender.
- To set the concealer in place, immediately apply some setting powder over it.
- using the eyebrow pencil define and fill in your brows.
- Apply the purple eyeshadow on one-third of your eyelid to make it look like a thick eyeliner.
- Tightline your eyes using the black eyeshadow pencil.
- Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes.
- Contour your cheekbones and your nose.
- Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.
- Highlight the high points of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.
- To finish off the look, apply the lipstick.
- Spritz some setting spray on your face for the make-up to last longer.