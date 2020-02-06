Hacked Actress Hina Khan Slays In Winter And Summer Outfit, Which One Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Ever since, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Hina Khan has kicked off the promotions of her upcoming debut film Hacked, she has been making stunning statements in stylish outfits. Her slaying game has become the talk of the town and we all are inspired by her unique fashion choices. At the recent promotional rounds too, Hina made many heads turn with her winter and summer outfits. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it. She was styled by Sayali Vidya.

Hina Khan In Orange Sweater And Red Pants

For Hacked promotions in Delhi, Hina Khan flaunted her winter fashion look. She donned a cuff-sleeved orange-hued sweater and paired it with plain red pants. Her outfit came from the label Forever 21 and Ona. Not only her dress was comfy and winter-perfect but her footwear also looked cute. She sported a pair of rainbow mules, which came from the label Fyor India. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops and rings from the label Zohra. She pulled back her tresses into a half hairdo and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, nude-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Hina Khan In Fuchsia Pink Separates

Hina Khan looked stunning in fuchsia-pink hued separates from FMRthestore by Rohini. Her separates consisted of a cut-sleeved notch-lapel knotted crop top and high-waist loose pants. The diva completed her look wih pointed blue-hued printed heels from the label Fyor. The simple chain neckpiece and rings from Adiara Queen Jewelry upped her look. Hina pulled back her tresses into a sassy ponytail. On the makeup front, filled brows, soft kohled eyes, purple eye liner, and nude lip shade rounded out her look.

Hina Khan looked pretty in both outfits. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan