Hacked Actress Hina Khan Raises Fashion Bar With Her Cool Denim Separates And Cute Frill Skirt

From TV actress to her debut at Lakme Fashion Week 2018 to her entry in the Bollywood industry, actress Hina Khan has clearly been climbing the ladder of success. Her acting prowess and fashion sense has always kept the interest of her fans alive. Each time, she steps out, she never fails to grab the eyeballs with her stunning outfits.

Hina Khan is on a slaying spree currently as she has been promoting her upcoming debut film Hacked. For the recent promotional rounds, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress was dressed to kill in two gorgeous outfits. One was her stylish denim-on-denim look, in which she looked ultra cool and she also looked adorable in her pretty printed shirt with frill skirt,. So, let us take a close look at both her outfits and decode them. She was styled by her stylist Sayali Vidya.

Hina Khan In Denim Separates

Hina Khan sported denim-on-denim look in the most stylish way and looked ultra cool. It was a two-piece denim separates that came from the label MellowDrama. Her outfit consisted of a three-fourth-sleeved classic-collar shirt, which was accentuated by feather and silver-pearl detailing. The actress paired it with a high-waist loose pants that featured ripped detailing and V-cut at the ends. She completed her look with pointed blue-black-hued heels from the label Berleigh and accessorised her look with heart-shaped earrings by Radhika Agrawal. Her hairstyle was equally stylish as her attire. She pulled back her mid-parted highlighted tresses into a low ponytail and wrapped it with white-hued ribbon. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Hina Khan In A Printed Shirt And Frill Skirt

Hina Khan donned a three-fourth-sleeved white shirt, which was accentuated by black-hued prints. She teamed it with a cute black mini frill skirt and looked pretty. Her outfit came from the label QUOD and label Wanderlust by Sahiba. The diva completed her look with a pair of pointed black pumps from the label Stella and upped her look with silver-toned funky earrings. On the makeup front, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Thick brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, and nude-hued lip shade rounded out her look. Hina pulled back her tresses into a high ponytail.

We absolutely loved Hina Khan's both outfits. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan