Hacked Actress Hina Khan Looks Smouldering And Stylish In Her Latest Magazine Photoshoot

Hina Khan has been making a lot of headlines these days as she is all set to mark her film debut with Vikram Bhatt's drama-mystery film, Hacked. The actress has won our hearts with her brilliant acting prowess in the TV serials. Recently, she was also honoured with the best actor award at Lions Gold Awards for her negative role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she flaunted a gorgeous ivory and lemon yellow sari.

Also lately, Hina turned covergirl for the FitLook magazine's 3rd anniversary issue. Her photoshoot was amazing and the actress stunned us with gorgeous outfits. The diva shared two looks from her photoshoot, where she not only impressed us with her strong personality but also with her perfect outfits. So, let us take a close look at her both the outfits and decode it. She was styled by Sayali Vidya.

Hina Khan In A Shimmering Attire

For the covershoot, Hina Khan donned a purple-hued strapless bralette, which was accentuated by off-shoulder printed ruffled sleeves and added to the dramatic effect. She teamed it with high-waist brown-hued shimmering pants. With the minimal jewellery, the diva left her mid-parted curly tresses. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Hina Khan posed casually and played with her tresses.

Hina Khan In A Silver Pantsuit

In other picture from the photoshoot, Hina Khan was seen dressed in a silver pantsuit by Seema Khan. Her pantsuit consisted of a three-fourth-sleeved notch-lapel open front blazer that featured two side pockets. She wore a skin-hued bralette with it. The actress paired her blazer with matching pants and completed her look with white heel boots from the label Bootmaker. She let loose her mid-parted wavy blonde tresses and wrapped up her look with kohled eyes, silver-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade. With her head held high and a glass of wine in her hand, Hina Khan exuded boss lady vibes.

Hina Khan rocked her photoshoots in lovely outfits. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.