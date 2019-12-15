From Alia Bhatt To Kareena Kapoor Khan, These Divas Will Give Your Major Shopping Inspiration

Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt wore a traditional outfit and looked simply stunning. She wore a festive-perfect outfit by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It was an understated green ethnic ensemble that featured a round-neck long kurta and matching flared bottoms. The Gully Boy actress teamed it with a complementing dupatta. Her green suit was accentuated by white dotted patterns. Styled by Ami Patel, she accessorised her look with elaborate earrings. Her makeup was light with pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and a tiny green bindi. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

Hina Khan Hina Khan looked gorgeous as she attended an event recently. The actress made a floral splash with her Rotate Birger Christensen dress that featured a high neck and wrinkled full-sleeves. Her dress was adorned with pink and yellow floral accents and she teamed her attire with light pink pumps, which came from the label Tiesta. Styled by Sayali Vidya, she notched up her look with eye-catching hairclips. She allowed her highlighted side-swept tresses to cascade smoothly. Her makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and matching eye shadow.

Bhumi Pednekar For Variety Asian Stars Dinner, Bhumi Pednekar wore a sari. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress exuded oomph with her sari that was about colour block. Her sari was by Manish Malhotra and it was a shimmering number. Her sari was meticulously embellished and accentuated by maroon hue. She paired it with a sleeveless black blouse, which contrasted her sari. Styled by Pranita Shetty, she upped her look with nude-toned touches and matte light lip shade. The middle-parted loose bun completed her look.

Malaika Arora Malaika Arora looked beyond stunning in her all-white cute dress, which was by Dany Atrache. She wore a white guipure dress from the label and it was a classic number with sheer bodice and flared skirt. Her dress was upped by dramatic bell sleeves that was enhanced by lace accents and intricate patterns. Her dress also came with a sleek blue belt. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, she teamed her dress with white pumps. She accessorised her look with delicate rings and stylish hoops. Her makeup was highlighted by wine red lip shade and blue eye shadow. The ponytail completed her look.

Yami Gautam Styled by Allia Al Rufai, Yami Gautam wore an ethnic attire recently that was by Anita Dongre. Her sleeveless anarkali suit was accentuated by pink hue and intricately-patterned. Her attire came from the Prachi set of the designer and it was highlighted by floral accents. She paired her attire with cream and pink floral dupatta. Yami teamed her attire with golden Aprajita Toor platform sandals. Her heavy earrings were from Anita Dongre Pinkcity. The makeup was enhanced by light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The highlighted wavy tresses rounded out the look of the Bala actress.