Hina Khan Looks Refreshing In Her White Dress But Let's Not Ignore That Quirky Accessory Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Hina Khan has been promoting her upcoming movie, Hackedand for the latest promotional round, she opted for a white dress. Yes, she looked refreshing in her attire but let's not ignore the tiny styling detail, which elevated her on-duty avatar. So, let's talk about Hina Khan's white dress and that element, which spruced up her avatar.

So, the actress wore a white dress that was by Mitali Wadhwa. Her dress was one-shouldered and splashed in a pristine white hue. The midi attire of hers was cinched at the waist and seemed structured. It made for an ideal dress for almost all occasions and Hina pulled off her dress with a lot of aplomb and confidence as always. With this dress of hers, we can also say that she has upped her fashion game. She paired her dress with multi-hued sandals and we are glad that she didn't keep the look all-white as it might have looked a tad bit boring.

Known for her stunning fashion choices, Hina Khancertainly didn't make it an all-white affair. The tiny element that notched up her look were those quirky yellow-hued earrings. Those earrings added a touch of playfulness and quirkiness to her look and made her look even more awesome. As for the makeup, she enhanced it with a pop of colour. With magenta lip shade and subtle kohl, her makeup seemed balanced. The contoured cheekbones helped spruced up her look too. The wavy highlighted tresses accentuated her avatar. Hina Khanlooked gorgeous. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.