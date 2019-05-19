Just In
- 1 hr ago Cannes Diary 2019: Diana Penty Sticks To The Roots With Her Impeccable Sculptural Sari
- 1 hr ago Abstract And Elegant, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gives One Of Her Best Gown Moments At Cannes 2019
- 18 hrs ago The Resort Attire Or Party Attire: Which Attire Of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ You Liked More?
- 18 hrs ago Huma Qureshi Starts Her Cannes Film Festival 2019 Journey With Blazer Fashion
Don't Miss
- Movies From Saanvi To Lilly, Rashmika Mandanna Has Transformed Stunningly Over The Years! VIEW PICS
- News Odisha Class 10 Result 2019 time confirmed, check details
- Technology How to unban your phone in PUBG Mobile
- Sports FA Cup: Manchester City 6 Watford 0: Sterling hat-trick helps secure unprecedented domestic treble
- Finance Here's How Google Is Tracking Your Online Purchases
- Automobiles Bajaj Auto Confirms November Launch For Husqvarna Twins — And So Our Watch Begins
- Education Gujarat Board 10th Result 2019 To Be Declared On This Date
- Travel The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar In Uttar Pradesh
Hina Khan Shows Us Her Evolved Fashion Sensibility With This Sculptural Gown At Cannes 2019
Hina Khan made a strong Cannes debut and basically gave it back to the haters with her rock solid attitude and her fashion statements too. The first red carpet cape gown of hers was an embellished delight and was by Ziad Nakad and she truly notched up her gown game with her second attire. Her attire reflected her evolved fashion sense and was more in tune with the Hollywood fashion sensibilities. Let's decode her second red carpet gown, which absolutely left us speechless.
Her attire was contemporary and came from the label, Alin Le' Kal. The strapless ensemble of hers was sculptural and accentuated by a bodice with sharp edges. There was a level of fluidity in her ensemble and we also observed some strong folds. It was a figure-flattering column ensemble with a long geometrical train. A deep side slit gave a bold touch to her grey ensemble. Well, this was one of Hina's best-dressed moments.
She paired her attire with pointed silver heels, which complemented her look. She kept her look minimal and accessorised it with delicate earrings. The makeup was enhanced by a vibrant pink lip shade and light eye shadow. Her impeccable hairdo was refreshing and that completed her look. Hina Khan looked absolutely gorgeous. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.