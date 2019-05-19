ENGLISH

    Hina Khan Shows Us Her Evolved Fashion Sensibility With This Sculptural Gown At Cannes 2019

    Hina Khan Cannes
    Instagram

    Hina Khan made a strong Cannes debut and basically gave it back to the haters with her rock solid attitude and her fashion statements too. The first red carpet cape gown of hers was an embellished delight and was by Ziad Nakad and she truly notched up her gown game with her second attire. Her attire reflected her evolved fashion sense and was more in tune with the Hollywood fashion sensibilities. Let's decode her second red carpet gown, which absolutely left us speechless.

    Her attire was contemporary and came from the label, Alin Le' Kal. The strapless ensemble of hers was sculptural and accentuated by a bodice with sharp edges. There was a level of fluidity in her ensemble and we also observed some strong folds. It was a figure-flattering column ensemble with a long geometrical train. A deep side slit gave a bold touch to her grey ensemble. Well, this was one of Hina's best-dressed moments.

    Hina Khan Cannes Film Festival 2019
    Instagram

    She paired her attire with pointed silver heels, which complemented her look. She kept her look minimal and accessorised it with delicate earrings. The makeup was enhanced by a vibrant pink lip shade and light eye shadow. Her impeccable hairdo was refreshing and that completed her look. Hina Khan looked absolutely gorgeous. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

     

