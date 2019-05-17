Hina Khan Ups Her Cannes Film Festival Wardrobe With This Quirky Lavender Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Hina Khan seems to be soaking up the sun at French Riviera and she is experimenting with her outfits too. She dazzled us with her embellished Ziad Nakad cape gown as she graced the red carpet and today, she gave us a sunshine moment with her lavendar dress that came from Maison Armine Ohanyan. Let's decode her ensemble and look of the day.

The popular TV actress, Hina exuded spring vibes with her attire that was collared and enhanced by a voluminous silhouette. The sleeves were flared and the dress was accentuated by subtle metallic chequered patterns, which added a textural and nature-inspired element to her outfit. Hina's ensemble was definitely dramatic and sculptural. She also teamed her dress with a statement belt that added a touch of contrast to her attire.

The actress paired her ensemble with Brook high heel sandals, which came from Truffle. The sandals complemented her avatar. Styled by Sayali Vidya, the quirky metallic earrings from Aquamarine jewellery truly upped her style quotient. The makeup was dewy and enhanced by a glossy pink lip shade, light mascara, glossy eye shadow, and contoured cheekbones. The impeccable bun completed her look. With this dress, Hina levelled up her fashion game. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.