Hina Khan's Debut Cannes Journey Begins On A Quirky And Chic Note Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Hina Khan attending the Cannes Film Festival 2019 came as a surprise and the internet was abuzz as to why she would be gracing the red carpet. Is she the next L'Oréal face or is she representing some luxury brand? However, it turned out that the popular TV actress would be gracing the red carpet because her upcoming film, 'Lines' will be screened at the festival. Well, her film is also the only Indian film that made it to the Cannes this year. Hina, who is at French Riviera at the moment, seemed to be totally enjoying herself.

Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share a moment from her Paris diaries. The actress was posed cheerfully against the backdrop of Eiffel Tower and flaunted her athleisure ensemble, which had a whiff of quirky touch. She looked gorgeous in her ensemble that consisted of a newspaper-inspired top and pyjamas adorned with multi-hued stripes. Hina also wore bright yellow and printed sports shoes. The actress accessorised her look with vibrant yellow shades and the ponytail completed her stylish look.

Well, later in the day, she went from being sporty to formal. Hina wore a pink pantsuit that was all about power and elegance. She wore a printed pink top and teamed it with pants highlighted with subtle embroidery at the hem. The diva also draped a jacket that was accentuated by floral accents. Hina wore beige-hued pointed pumps, which colour-blocked her pink pantsuit. The pink lip shade and side-swept tresses rounded out her chic look. Hina impressed us with her fashion statements to begin with. Let's see what she wears on the red carpet.