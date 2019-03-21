Hina Khan Chooses A Metallic Iridescent Gown For The Indian Telly Awards 2019 Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Hina Khan won two awards at the Indian Telly Awards 2019 and as always she was dressed fashionably. The popular TV actress wore an iridescent number for the occasion, which came from the designer, Lina Mane. Let's decode her outfit and the look, which was eye-catching.

So, Hina's gown for the night was about vibrant splash of metallic hues. The pink, blue, and brown hues dominated her gown, which we thought was pretty bold. Her attire was marked by a prominent slit on the bodice and also featured a thigh-high side slit. The lightweight sectional dress of Hina's also had a whiff of overlapping details.

She teamed her ensemble with black-hued block heels by Intoto, which absolutely colour-blocked her attire. The makeup was nude-toned with a touch of bronzer. Hina's makeup was highlighted by a matte pink lip shade and the eye makeup was accentuated by well-defined kohl and purple eye shadow. The middle-parted bun went well with her look. She accessorised her look with diamond earrings from Minerali and the statement ring from Minawala completed her look. So, how did you find Hina Khan's outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.