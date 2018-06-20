And Finally Hina Khan Wooed Us In This Dreamy Gown At The Gold Awards 2018

And she arrived stylishly for receiving the Style Diva of The Television Industry award. She was none other than the girl who was fondly nicknamed 'Poo' from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' by her co-contestant Vikas Gupta in 'Bigg Boss' because of her eclectic wardrobe at the show. Yes, that lady was Hina Khan, who gave us a lot of style goals in the reality show.

Post her Bigg Boss performance as well, Hina maintained her style quotient and got the opportunity to be a showstopper for many designer shows. While she might have taken a break from acting, her fashion game has always been on point. So, yes, this award was well deserved too.

Even though Hina had a few fashion failures in a year, we admire her for not sulking and instead stepping up her style factor every time. She stepped it up this time too, when she wore an embellished gown at the Gold Awards 2018 event. Her Rare Heritage gown was certainly rare and had the regal touch.

It was a floor-length body-hugging attire that was slightly sheer and featured metallic accents, which made her ensemble look so attractive to the eyes. We thought her V-shaped sleeves went perfect with the gown and those off-white fringes definitely were a much-needed addition to the outfit, as that particular add-on made her stand out.

Her unorthodox tribal earrings from Minerali were spot on and enhanced her look. Her makeup artist did a great job too by keeping her makeup dewy and bold. Hina's winged eye makeup and goth lip shade were just amazing. And we admire her pulling off that look like it was a piece of cake for her. Hina's hairdo was impeccable and totally wow.

After a few fashion disasters, Hina Khan made a great comeback. She looked awesome AF and is certainly one of our best-dressed celebs from this week. Don't you all agree with us too?