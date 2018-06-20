Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

And Finally Hina Khan Wooed Us In This Dreamy Gown At The Gold Awards 2018

By Devika
Hina Khan Gold Awards 2018

And she arrived stylishly for receiving the Style Diva of The Television Industry award. She was none other than the girl who was fondly nicknamed 'Poo' from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' by her co-contestant Vikas Gupta in 'Bigg Boss' because of her eclectic wardrobe at the show. Yes, that lady was Hina Khan, who gave us a lot of style goals in the reality show.

Post her Bigg Boss performance as well, Hina maintained her style quotient and got the opportunity to be a showstopper for many designer shows. While she might have taken a break from acting, her fashion game has always been on point. So, yes, this award was well deserved too.

Even though Hina had a few fashion failures in a year, we admire her for not sulking and instead stepping up her style factor every time. She stepped it up this time too, when she wore an embellished gown at the Gold Awards 2018 event. Her Rare Heritage gown was certainly rare and had the regal touch.

Hina Khan Gold Awards 2018

It was a floor-length body-hugging attire that was slightly sheer and featured metallic accents, which made her ensemble look so attractive to the eyes. We thought her V-shaped sleeves went perfect with the gown and those off-white fringes definitely were a much-needed addition to the outfit, as that particular add-on made her stand out.

Her unorthodox tribal earrings from Minerali were spot on and enhanced her look. Her makeup artist did a great job too by keeping her makeup dewy and bold. Hina's winged eye makeup and goth lip shade were just amazing. And we admire her pulling off that look like it was a piece of cake for her. Hina's hairdo was impeccable and totally wow.

After a few fashion disasters, Hina Khan made a great comeback. She looked awesome AF and is certainly one of our best-dressed celebs from this week. Don't you all agree with us too?

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood hina khan
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 12:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue