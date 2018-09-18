Hina Khan's Layered Dress Is Perfect For A Vineyard Vacation

Hina Khan was one of the best-dressed celebs and also the runner-up in the last season of Bigg Boss. Post the show, she bagged a lot of ramp showstopper opportunities and she clearly loves dressing up. When it comes to fashion, sometimes Hina has hits and misses, but that doesn't stop her from experimenting.

This time, she took to Instagram to wish luck to the new contestants. The actress sported a halter dress and looked fabulous. She wore a quirky number and her dress was absolutely far from ordinary. It was a pristine white-hued dress, which hugged her slender frame beautifully. Her crochet dress was enhanced by layers.

Her attire of the day featured a structured bodice and this portion of her dress also had a front-slit. It was highlighted by black-hued details. Her bodice seemed more like a jacket and she also sported the A-line skirt with the same fabric and design. Hina's lower portion of the dress was also updated by a slight slit.

Hina paired her dress with black-hued pencil heels and her makeup was nude. She spruced up her look with a messy bun, which clearly notched up her look.

Hina looked pretty in this dress. Don't you think so too? Let us know in the comment section.