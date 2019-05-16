Hina Khan Makes A Sparkly Cannes 2019 Red Carpet Debut With This Cape Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Hina Khan left us speechless with her red carpet appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2019. She looked stunning in her gown, which we felt was absolutely meticulously selected. Hina's styling and makeup was also beautifully done for the special moment. With her gown, the actress made a strong case for capes trend. Let's find out, which designer's gown she wore.

Hina, who is at Cannes for the screening of her upcoming film, 'Lines', wore a gown by a Lebanon-based designer, Ziad Nakad. The gown came from the designer's Spring Summer 2019 couture collection, 'Orion'. It was a risqué number that was accentuated by sheer accents and intricately-cut sequins. The gown was painstakingly embellished and enhanced her slender frame. Hina's ensemble was given a magical touch with a flowy cape, which also added a dramatic effect.

Styled by Sayali Vidya, the actress wore delicate diamond studs, which came from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade, subtly contoured cheekbones, and the blue and pink eye shadow notched up her stylish avatar. The side-swept wavy hairdo completed her Cannes red carpet look. Hina Khan looked impressive. What do you think about her look? Let us know that in the comment section.