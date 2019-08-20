Hina Khan Turns Heads With Her Elegant Benarasi Silk Sari Bollywood Wardrobe Lekhaka

Hina Khan, the favourite bahu of the Indian television industry has been climbing the ladder of success. The actress bagged the iconic role of 'Kamolika' in the famous serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay and won the audience with her brilliant performance. Later, she surprised her fans by announcing her first film in Bollywood industry titled Lines, where she will be seen opposite veteran actress, Farida Jalal.

Hina is an amazing performer but right from Bigg Boss 11 days, we know her as a fashionista too. Over the years, she has fashionably inspired many girls. Whether, it's an elegant Indian attire or a designer fashionable outfits, Hina Khan always leaves her admirers speechless.

Recently, on Independence day, Hina represented the country as a proud desi girl in the annual parade event which was held in New York. She shared a few pictures on her social media handle, where she was seen hoisting the Indian flag proudly while her fans went gaga over her appearance. Hina graced the event in an elegant saree. She opted for a Rajyalakshmi Heritage Banaras' orange and white coloured striped Banarasi silk saree with golden border. Styled by Sayali Gupta, Hina teamed the ethnic saree with a very modern back-knotted half-sleeved black blouse. Hina completed her gorgeous look with a small black bindi and golden earrings and ring by NIIAASHI and Curio Cottage. Well, with her sari look, she kept the traditional alive but represented India in a modern light

On the work front, Hina Khan will also be seen in a short film titled Soulmate, Vikram Bhatt's Hacked, and Rahat Kazmi's film Wish List. Stay tuned for more updates on Hina Khan.