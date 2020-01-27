Just In
Hina Khan Looks Insanely Beautiful In Her Ivory Leaf-Patterns Sari
From her brilliant acting prowess to her gorgeous fashionable outfits, Hina Khan has made a concrete space for herself not only in the entertainment industry but has also won fans. The actress has been wearing stunning outfits and making heads turn. Recently, the actress attended the Lions Gold Awards 2020, which was held in Mumbai. The diva caught all our attention with breathtaking ivory sari. Not only her sari impressed us but she also won the Best Actor In A Negative Role award for her performance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. So, let us take a close look at her sari, which is all things goal.
For the event, Hina Khan opted for an ivory chiffon sari that came from the label Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. Her pretty sari was accentuated by lemon yellow leaf patterns and she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style. Styled by Sayali Vidya, the Hacked actress teamed her sari with a matching strapless bralette. She completed her look with a pair of heels from Eridani. Hina accessorised her look with white-pearl detailed floral studs from House Of Shikha and painted her nails white.
On the makeup front, with a perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, lightglittering eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. The diva pulled back her mid-parted messy tresses into a low bun.
We really liked Hina Khan's ivory sari. Though it was a simple sari but the way the actress pulled it off, she looked extremely beautiful. What do you think about her sari? Do let us know in the comment section.
Pic credits: Hina Khan