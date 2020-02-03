Hacked Actress Hina Khan’s Checkered Outfit And Midi-Printed Jacket Will End Your Monday Blues Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Currently, Bollywood actress Hina Khan is on a slaying spree and there is no turning back for her. The diva has been promoting her upcoming debut film Hacked and leaving no stone unturned in making it successful. She has an amazing fashion sense and for the promotional rounds, she has been picking the most unique and inspiring outfits. Recently, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress slayed in two outfits- one was a red-white checkered number while the other was a blue midi with printed jacket. Styled by Sayali Vidya, she looked gorgeous in both the outfits. So, let us take a close look at them and decode it.

Hina Khan In A Red-White Checkered Outfit

So, Hina Khan donned a red and white checkered outfit, that came from the label Cuin. Her ensemble consisted of a round-collar t-shirt, which she layered with half-sleeved notch-lapel mid-length jacket. The white belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The actress teamed it with long flared matching asymmetrical skirt and completed her look with a pair of pointed white boots from Koovs. Hina went jewellery-free and spruced up her look with minimal base and slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, black-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink matte lip shade. The diva left her side-parted wavy tresses loose and pinned her some side-tresses with white-pearl detailed hairpin.

Hina Khan In A Blue Midi And Printed Jacket

Hina Khan donned a V-shaped neckline dark-blue midi dress, which was heavily accentuated by floral accents. She topped it off with a full-sleeved open front long jacket that featured blue, white and yellow hued floral prints. Hina's outfit came from the label Hemant and Nandita and she completed her look with a pair of black heels from the brand Zara. The actress accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops and ring. She left her mid-parted highlighted tresses loose and wrapped her look with sharp contouring marked by golden eye shadow, soft blush, and light-pink matte lip shade.

We absoultely loved both the outfits of Hina Khan's. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan