    Aamna Sharif Slays Her Casual Outfit Perfectly And We Should Definitely Take Fashion Notes From Her!

    By
    |

    Popularly known for her portrayal as Komolika Chaubey in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Aamna Sharif's brilliant acting performance has always given us goosebumps. And that's not just enough for the actress. Off-screen too, the diva has left us stunned with her fashionable appearances. Recently, the Ek Villain actress shared a picture on her Instagram feed from one of her photoshoots. Though her outfit was a casual number, but the way Aamna flaunted it, she looked absolutely sizzling. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, Aamna Sharif donned a strapless red peplum top, which as accentuated by white polka dots. The band type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She teamed her top with a light blue hued denim jeans and completed her look with a pair of pointed white pumps. The Aloo Chat actress accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Aamna slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and flaunted her toned arms. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black winged eyeliner, glittery eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva let loose her side-parted highlighted curled tresses.

    We really liked how Aamna Sharif slayed in her casual attire. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Aamna Sharif

    Story first published: Sunday, April 12, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
