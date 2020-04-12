Just In
Don't Miss
- News A broader look at how the Centre is planning on unlocking India
- Automobiles Top Car News Of The Week: World Car Of The Year, Next-Gen i20 Launch, MG Hector Diesel BS6, & More
- Technology Here’s How To Enable Gesture Navigation On MIUI 11
- Sports Kane can turn Man Utd into challengers: Murphy tells Red Devils to sign Spurs star
- Movies Ramayan Actor Shyam Sundar Kalani’s Ashes May Not Be Immersed Until Lockdown Lifts
- Finance LIC Policyholders Get 30 More Days To Pay March, April Premiums
- Education BRICS Math Competition 2020 Registration And Important Details
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In April
Aamna Sharif Slays Her Casual Outfit Perfectly And We Should Definitely Take Fashion Notes From Her!
Popularly known for her portrayal as Komolika Chaubey in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Aamna Sharif's brilliant acting performance has always given us goosebumps. And that's not just enough for the actress. Off-screen too, the diva has left us stunned with her fashionable appearances. Recently, the Ek Villain actress shared a picture on her Instagram feed from one of her photoshoots. Though her outfit was a casual number, but the way Aamna flaunted it, she looked absolutely sizzling. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.
So, Aamna Sharif donned a strapless red peplum top, which as accentuated by white polka dots. The band type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She teamed her top with a light blue hued denim jeans and completed her look with a pair of pointed white pumps. The Aloo Chat actress accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Aamna slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and flaunted her toned arms. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black winged eyeliner, glittery eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva let loose her side-parted highlighted curled tresses.
We really liked how Aamna Sharif slayed in her casual attire. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Aamna Sharif
ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty Nails Her Red Pantsuit In Throwback Picture And It's Perfect For Office Meetings