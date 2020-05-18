Hina Khan’s Festive Mood Continues As She Flaunts Her Beautiful White Embroidered Sharara Suit

ENGLISH

    TV-turned-Bollywood actress Hina Khan has been capturing our hearts with her sober and elegant pictures in beautiful ethnic suits. After treating us with her traditional look in a yellow sharara during Ramazan 2020, the Hacked actress took our heart away with her latest look in a white sharara. She shared a series of pictures on her Instagram feed, where she is seen flaunting her ensemble beautifully. So, let us take a close look at her suit and decode it.

    So, Hina Khan sported a white ethnic sharara set from the label Mulmul and looked traditional perfect. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline short kurti, which was accentuated by intricate embroidered patterns in the same-hue. She teamed her kurti with matching sharara that featured double-layer and laced border. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress draped an equally-beautiful dupatta and completed her look with a pair of flip-flops. She accessorised her look with silver-toned mettalic jhumkas and a few rings.

    On the makeup front, with the minimum use of foundation and concealer, Hina spruced up her look with filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, slightly highlighted cheekbones, and nudish-pink lip shade. The diva made two side-braids and let her remaining mid-parted highlighted straight tresses loose.

    We absolutely loved this ethnic suit of Hina Khan and she gave us major festive-wear goals. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Hina Khan

    Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 14:00 [IST]
