Hina Khan Defines Her Body As An Hourglass With Few Extra Minutes As She Flaunts Her Mermaid Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The way TV-turned-Bollywood diva Hina Khan has evolved as an actress, she is really true inspiration for all of us. No doubt, we are all fan of hers for her brilliant acting prowess but her fashion choices has also left us stunned. From ethnic to western, the Hacked actress pulls off each outfit of hers so gracefully and with confidence. She can even turn boring attire into an interesting one. Recently, Hina shared a series of pictures on her Instagram feed, where she was seen sporting a mermaid gown and looking extremely gorgeous. So, let us take a close look at her gown and decode it.

So, Hina Khan was decked up in a sleeveless midnight-blue mermaid gown and looked absolutely stunning. Her backless body-hugging gown was accentuated by blossoming red floral prints. It also featured flared hem and a cut-out detailing at the back. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress accessorised her look with black stone studs and silver-toned rings.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Hina slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, blue-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and matte pink lip shade rounded out her look. The Bigg Boss 10 contestant left her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses loose.

Flaunting her mermaid gown, the diva captioned her post as, 'I finally figured out my Body type, it's an Hourglass with a few extra minutes.'

We really loved this floral mermaid gown of Hina Khan and she looked phenomenal as ever in it. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan