Ramadan 2020: Hina Khan, Sana Khaan, And Dipika Kakar Have Dupatta Goals For You

Hina Khan In A Yellow Dupatta Hina Khan shared a series of pictures on her Instagram feed. The Hacked actress tied a yellow dupatta around her head and neck. It was a bright-yellow hued dupatta, which was accentuated by subtle white checkered patterns and lace border. Minimal base marked by filled brows, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Hina looked extremely pretty and her yellow dupatta is what we all should have in our wardrobe. She wished her fans saying, ‘Ramadan Kareem Let's make Dua Let's pray for Infected, let's pray for Protection and Healing #FirstRoza #Positivity #WeShallGetThruThis'.

Sana Khaan In A White Dupatta Sana Khaan celebrated her first sehri and shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed. She didn't opt for some colourful or designer dupatta. Instead, the Wajah Tum Ho actress chose a classic white plain dupatta and tied it around her head, neck, and upper body. Filled thick brows, curled lashes, and pink lip shade wrapped up her look. Sana looked elegant in her white dupatta. She captioned her picture as, ‘1st sehri with my Dil ka tukda Ramadan 2020 This will be my life changer In Sha Allah. #sanakhan #sanakijaan #ramadan2020'.