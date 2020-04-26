Just In
Ramadan 2020: Hina Khan, Sana Khaan, And Dipika Kakar Have Dupatta Goals For You
The holy month of Ramadan/Ramazan began on the evening of 23 April, 2020. Celebs including Hina Khan, Sana Khaan, and Dipika Kakar also wished their fans 'Ramadan Kareem'. They took to their Instagram handle to give them the glimpse of how they are celebrating the festival as they keep their first roza. They not onlyshowered their fans with good wishes but also gave them dupatta-goals with their beautiful pictures in pretty dupattas. So, let us take a close look at their dupattas and decode their attire.
Hina Khan In A Yellow Dupatta
Hina Khan shared a series of pictures on her Instagram feed. The Hacked actress tied a yellow dupatta around her head and neck. It was a bright-yellow hued dupatta, which was accentuated by subtle white checkered patterns and lace border. Minimal base marked by filled brows, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Hina looked extremely pretty and her yellow dupatta is what we all should have in our wardrobe.
She wished her fans saying, ‘Ramadan Kareem Let's make Dua Let's pray for Infected, let's pray for Protection and Healing #FirstRoza #Positivity #WeShallGetThruThis'.
Sana Khaan In A White Dupatta
Sana Khaan celebrated her first sehri and shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed. She didn't opt for some colourful or designer dupatta. Instead, the Wajah Tum Ho actress chose a classic white plain dupatta and tied it around her head, neck, and upper body. Filled thick brows, curled lashes, and pink lip shade wrapped up her look. Sana looked elegant in her white dupatta.
She captioned her picture as, ‘1st sehri with my Dil ka tukda Ramadan 2020 This will be my life changer In Sha Allah. #sanakhan #sanakijaan #ramadan2020'.
Dipika Kakar In A Printed Dupatta
Dipika Kakar shared a family picture on her Instagram feed, where she was seen sporting a lovely yellow salwar suit that was accentuated by white-hued patterns. Her ensemble consisted of a long kurta and ankle-length bottoms. She draped a complementing printed dupatta around her head and neck. Her dupatta featured intricate red, brown and yellow patterns. The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress accessorised her look with a silver-toned bracelet and rounded out her look with minimal makeup.
She captioned the picture as, ‘In muskurahaton se badhkar ab aur kya maangu uparwale se.... Apne khazaane ka ye sabse keemti zewar usne hume de diya hai....@saba_ka_jahaan was clicking it so is not in it. this pic is incomplete without her. #allhamdulillah #grateful #blessed #familyiseverything'.
Hina Khan, Sana Khaan and Dipika Kakar, all the three actresses looked absolutely elegant in their pretty dupattas. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
Ramadan mubarak to all!
Pic Credits: Hina Khan, Sana Khaan, Dipika Kakar