Hina Khan Looks Like A Ray Of Sunshine In Her Yellow Striped Dress And Sun-Kissed Makeup Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Hina Khan was a ray of sunshine in her dress and gave us a fashion goal once again. She looked gorgeous in her dress, which we thought was not only summer-worthy but also comfy. So, let's decode her attire and look, which we so wished we had in our wardrobe.

So, Hina Khan wore a sporty number and posed in the garden area. She looked fresh as a daisy in her yellow dress that was round-necked and sleeveless. It was a figure-flattering number and accentuated by white-hued striped patterns. Hina looked amazing in her dress and it was something most of us could flaunt too. She paired her ensemble with black-hued flats that went well with her attire.

The Hacked actress kept her look jewellery-free and her makeup was also natural and sun-kissed. Hina Khan upped her look with light pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and a whiff of bronzer. The highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Hina Khan's latest attire and look? Let us know that.

Photos Credit: Hina Khan's Instagram