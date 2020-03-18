ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hina Khan Looks Like A Ray Of Sunshine In Her Yellow Striped Dress And Sun-Kissed Makeup

    By
    |

    Hina Khan was a ray of sunshine in her dress and gave us a fashion goal once again. She looked gorgeous in her dress, which we thought was not only summer-worthy but also comfy. So, let's decode her attire and look, which we so wished we had in our wardrobe.

    So, Hina Khan wore a sporty number and posed in the garden area. She looked fresh as a daisy in her yellow dress that was round-necked and sleeveless. It was a figure-flattering number and accentuated by white-hued striped patterns. Hina looked amazing in her dress and it was something most of us could flaunt too. She paired her ensemble with black-hued flats that went well with her attire.

    The Hacked actress kept her look jewellery-free and her makeup was also natural and sun-kissed. Hina Khan upped her look with light pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and a whiff of bronzer. The highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Hina Khan's latest attire and look? Let us know that.

    Photos Credit: Hina Khan's Instagram

    More HINA KHAN News

    Read more about: hina khan celebrity fashion
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue