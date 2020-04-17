Sana Khaan Looks Fresh And Lively In Pretty Printed Co-ord Set And It’s Perfect For Casual Outings Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

With just few films old, Bollywood actress Sana Khaan has definitely impressed us with her brilliant acting prowess. But above all, she has wowed us with her stunning fashion sense. Her sartorial picks are what we have always been loving and she rightly knows how to slay in each attire, be it casuals or party number. Recently, Sana shared a series of pictures from her quarantine life. Dressed in a pretty printed co-ord set, the diva looked fresh and lively. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Sana Khaan sported white co-ord set from the label Appapop, which was accentuated by pretty blue-hued sprayed patterns. Her outfit consisted of a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline side-knotted crop top. The sleeves of her top was exaggerated by loose circular flounce while the long panel-type detailing added dramatic quotient to her look. The Wajah Tum Ho actress teamed her top with a high-waist matching shorts and ditched all kinds of accessories.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Sana slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, blue kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and light-pink lip shade rounded out her look. The Jai Ho actress let loose her side-parted long highlighted tresses and looked wow.

We really liked this printed co-ord set of Sana Khaan and it's perfect for casual outings. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sana Khaan

ALSO READ: Kriti Kharbanda And Hansika Motwani Stuns In Red Co-ords, But Who Looked Party-Ready?

READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION