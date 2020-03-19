ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Wajah Tum Ho Actress Sana Khaan Gives House Party Fashion Goals In Orange And Colourful Dress

    By
    |

    TV turned Bollywood actress Sana Khaan has been wowing us with her stunning fashion sense. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find that the Wajah Tum Ho actress' profile is full of fashionable photoshoots. Recently, Sana shared two more pictures where she is seen sporting gorgeous dresses- one was orange-hued while the other was colourful. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it.

    Sana Khaan In An Orange-hued Dress

    Sana Khaan donned bell-sleeved V-shaped neckline orange-hued mini dress from the label Appapop. Her dress was accentuated by intricate stripes patterns and overlap detailing on the bodice. The matching band type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned hoops from the same label and let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses. Pointed brows, light-hued eye shadow, and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look.

    Sana Khaan In A Colourful Dress

    Sana Khaan sported a half-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline mini dress, which was accentuated by multi-hued block patterns. Her dress also featured knot detailing on the bodice. She let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and upped her look with a pair of purple-hued earrings. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, blue-hued eye shadow, and light-pink lip shade elevated her look.

    So, what do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Sana Khaan

    ALSO READ: Kajol And Nysa Devgan Give Mother-Daughter Goals In Colour Co-ordinated Outfits And White Sneakers

    READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION

    More CELEBRITY FASHION News

    Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue