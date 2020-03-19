Wajah Tum Ho Actress Sana Khaan Gives House Party Fashion Goals In Orange And Colourful Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

TV turned Bollywood actress Sana Khaan has been wowing us with her stunning fashion sense. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find that the Wajah Tum Ho actress' profile is full of fashionable photoshoots. Recently, Sana shared two more pictures where she is seen sporting gorgeous dresses- one was orange-hued while the other was colourful. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it.

Sana Khaan In An Orange-hued Dress

Sana Khaan donned bell-sleeved V-shaped neckline orange-hued mini dress from the label Appapop. Her dress was accentuated by intricate stripes patterns and overlap detailing on the bodice. The matching band type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned hoops from the same label and let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses. Pointed brows, light-hued eye shadow, and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Sana Khaan In A Colourful Dress

Sana Khaan sported a half-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline mini dress, which was accentuated by multi-hued block patterns. Her dress also featured knot detailing on the bodice. She let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and upped her look with a pair of purple-hued earrings. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, blue-hued eye shadow, and light-pink lip shade elevated her look.

So, what do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sana Khaan

ALSO READ: Kajol And Nysa Devgan Give Mother-Daughter Goals In Colour Co-ordinated Outfits And White Sneakers

READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION