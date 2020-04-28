Just In
Ramadan 2020: Hina Khan Radiates Festive Vibes In Her Summery Yellow Sharara
Ramadan/Ramazan 2020 began on the evening of 23 April. It was just a few days ago when TV-turned-Bollywood actress Hina Khan shared her pictures on her Instagram feed to wish her fans Ramadan Kareem as she kept her first roza. In the pictures, she was seen sporting a yellow dupatta and giving dupatta goals. And now, the actress gaveethnic fashion goals in the matching sharara set. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.
So, Hina Khan flaunted her bright yellow-hued sharara set and looked extremely beautiful. Her ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved straight short kuti, which was accentuated by subtle white floral prints and side slits. The sleeves of her kurti were exaggerated by circular flounce that added stylish quotient. The Hacked actress teamed her kurti with matching flared sharara that had intricate checkered patterns and draped an equally pretty printed dupatta. Hina completed her look with a pair of flip flops and upped her look with lovely earrings.
On the makeup front, minimal base marked by slightly contoured and highlighted T-zone and cheekbones spruced up her look. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, and light-pink lip shade rounded out her look. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low bun and looked elegant.
We really liked this ethnic ensemble of Hina Khan and it seemed perfect for festivals and wedding occasions. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Hina Khan