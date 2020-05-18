Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Hina Khan, And Other B-Town Divas Look Radiant In Their Yellow Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Yellow is the colour of sunshine, hope, happiness and energy. Yellow-coloured attire not only builds confidence and give positive vibes but also brings out radiance. Whether you choose a sharara suit for haldi ceremony or a gown for events, a yellow outfit makes you stand out from the crowd. Hina Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, and Malaika Arora are some of the Bollywood divas, who have been catching our attention with their yellow western outfits. So, let us take a close look at their stunning numbers that gave colour goals.

Ananya Panday In A Crop Top & Skirt Though Ananya Panday wore a crop top and skirt but her ball-shaped skirt definitely gave gown effect. She wore it for the Filmfare Awards 2020 and her ensemble came from the label Dylan Parienty. Her attire consisted of an off-shoulder plunging neckline black crop top and three-layered flared yellow skirt. Styled by Ami Patel, the young budding fashionista completed her look with a pair of heels and opted for minimal jewellery. She sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and flaunted her tones arms. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye-shadow, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Ananya let loose her mid-parted highlighted wavy tresses. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Dramatic Dress For a launch event, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned an off-shoulder strapless ankle-length yellow dress, which was custom designed by Ashish Studio. Her flared ensemble featured ruffled shoulder and stunning pleated backdrop added dramatic quotient. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she teamed it with matching heels and accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings and ring from Chopard. Sonam Kapoor pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat hairdo and spruced up her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and matte pink lip shade. Hina Khan In A Stole-Detailed Gown For an event, Hina Khan opted for a sleeveless round-collar full-length straight yellow gown, which came from the label BAV Tailor. Her simple and sober gown featured a few pleats at the hem while the net-fabric black belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The actress draped a matching stole around her neck that added stylish quotient and completed her look with black heels. She pulled back her tresses into a bun and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, and light-pink lip shade. Deepika Padukone In A Ruffled Saree Deepika Padukone looked super stylish in a full-sleeved high-neck yellow, which was accentuated by heavy ruffles and bow-tie. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her wonderful saree featured a matching pallu-type panel that fell into the floor and formed a short trail. Deepika's jewellery game was very strong. She upped her look with a pair of heavy gold-toned drop earrings while the square-shaped over-sized sunglasses added stylish quotient to her look. The diva pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat bun and elevated her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Malaika Arora In A Dual-Shade Slit Gown Malaika Arora sported a one-shoulder body-hugging gown from the label Georges Chakra, which was accentuated by dual yellow shade accents. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her gorgeous gown featured dramatic ruffle-detailing on the one shoulder and thigh-high side slit. The diva paired her gown with matching heels and notched up her look with silver-toned drop earrings and rings from Gehna Jewellers. She let loose her side-parted curly tresses and enhanced her look with slight contouring marked by thick brows, subtle kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and matte pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these stunning outfits of the Bollywood divas? Whose yellow ensemble did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Hina Khan, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora