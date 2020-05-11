On One Year Of Student Of The Year 2, Tara Sutaria And Ananya Panday’s Outfits From The Movie Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Released on 10 May 2019, Student Of The Year 2 is a sequel to Karan Johar's 2012 film Student Of The Year. The second franchise introduced two fresh faces, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, who starred opposite Tiger Shroff and the movie gave a good start to their career. The film was really very special for the two ladies as it marked their debut in the film industry. Tara and Ananya did full justice to their character (as college divas) not just with their brilliant acting but also with their fashion picks. From posters to songs, the duo pulled off their each outfit like a diva and left us stunned.

Well their film completed its first year today but the day also mark their first year in the industry. It is indeed a special day for both of them. So, let us take a quick glimpse of their pretty outfits, which they rocked in the film.

Tara Sutaria And Ananya Panday In Poster In the first look poster, Tara Sutaria rocked the denim-on-denim look. She wore a half-sleeved classic-collar open-front short denim jacket and wore a black & white printed crop top with it. The actress paired it with denim shorts that featured tassel-detailed hem. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Tara let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and posed with a silver bag. On the other hand, Ananya Panday sported a half-sleeved high-neck collar red crop top, which was accentuated by white patterns. She teamed it up with low-waist denim jeans and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Ananya left her mid-parted curly tresses loose and posed with a blue & white checkered backpack. Tara Sutaria And Ananya Panday In Jatt Ludhiyane Da In the song titled Jatt Ludhiyane Da, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday sported many fashionable co-ords but these two outfits are what that stood out the most for us. Tara Sutaria looked pretty in co-ord set, which was accentuated by multi-hued striped patterns. Her outfit consisted of a half-sleeved round-collar crop top and high-waist mini skirt. She accessorised her look with a few silver wrist bands. On the other hand, Ananya Panday looked super cool in a sleeveless red-hued high-neck collar zip top, which was accentuated by black & white checkered patterns and slits at waist. She paired it with highly distressed denim jeans and completed her look with black boots. Tara Sutaria And Ananya Panday In The Jawaani Song This song turned out to be one of the favourite songs for everyone. The song featured both the actress in cool uniforms. Ananya Panday sported a white-shirt with black tie and layered it with a sleeveless black sequin shrug. She teamed it with a red and white intricately-checkered skirt that featured white border and completed her look with multi-hued striped socks and a pair of shoes. The actress pulled back her curly tresses into a half updo. On the other hand, Tara Sutaria also sported white shirt with a black tie but she paired it with a red & blue striped pleated skirt that featured white border. She completed her look with white sports shoes and black socks. She braided her front tresses like a hairband and let the remaining ones loose. Tara Sutaria And Ananya Panday In Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan In the song Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan, Tara Sutaria And Ananya Panday were seen flaunting their gorgeous lehengas. Ananya wore a dark yellow lehenga, which was accentuated by red and orange-hued prints and intricate border. She teamed it with a strappy plunging-neckline printed red bralette and upped her look with a pair of matching earrings and silver bracelet. Ananya let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses. Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a neon yellow-hued lehenga, which was accentuated by pink-hued prints and heart-shaped patterns on the border. She paired it with a strappy matching choli and completed her look with pink net dupatta. Tara accessorised her look with exquisite pink earrings and left her mid-parted curly tresses loose. Ananya Panday In Fakira Song The song Fakira showed amazing dance moves of Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. Though Ananya sported many pretty outfits inthe song but in her white attire, she blossomed like a flower. Her ensemble consisted of a sleeveless sweetheart-neckline crop top and flared long sheer skirt. The diva let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses and looked gorgeous.

So, what do you think about their outfits from Student of The Year 2 film? Let us know that in the comment section.

Congratulations to the entire team of Student Of The Year 2!

Pic Credits: Ananya Panday and Zee Music Company