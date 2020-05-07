Four Beautiful Lehengas From Tara Sutaria’s Fashion Wardrobe Which You Can Opt For Upcoming Wedding Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has absolutely impressed us with her multiple talent. Her brilliant acting prowess has definitely left the audience stunned and with her melodious voice, she has won millions of hearts too. Apart from it, the diva has also turned as a fashion inspiration for all the young ladies in the town. Her ethnic fashion wardrobe is full of beautiful designer lehengas, which you can opt for upcoming wedding functions. So, let us take a close look at her stunning numbers and decode it.

Tara Sutaria In A Blush Pink Lehenga Tara Sutaria walked the ramp for designer Punit Balana at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 flaunting a blush-pink hued beautiful lehenga. Her lehenga was accentuated by golden block-patterns at the hem and featured butti work. Her lehenga also consisted of floral pom-poms, which were tied with her lehenga. She teamed it up with a sleeveless matching embroidered choli and completed her look with an equally-beautiful dupatta that featured embellished border. The Student Of The Year 2 actress accessorised her look with gold-toned drop earrings, bracelets, and ring. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, dark eye-shadow, and highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Tara left her mid-parted curly tresses loose. Tara Sutaria In A Golden Lehenga Tara Sutaria sported a golden lehenga by the ace designer Manish Malhotra and looked extremely stunning. Her lehenga was accentuated by heavy shimmering embellishments and she paired it with a sleeveless plunging-neckline matching sequin blouse. Styled by Meagan Concessio, the Marjaavaan actress draped a white-hued printed dupatta that featured golden embellished border. She upped her look with pearl-detailed gold-toned earrings and necklace by Manish Malhotra. Tara let loose her mid-parted straight highlighted tresses and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by a tiny silver bindi, filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, black eyeliner, shiny golden eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade. The diva also carried a cute matching potli bag, which came from Aanchal Sayal's label. Tara Sutaria In A Peach & Powder-Blue Lehenga Tara Sutaria donned a dual-toned lehenga, which came from the noted designer Anita Dongre's collections. It was a peach-hued lehenga, which was accentuated by powder blue-hued heavily embroidered border. Styled by Meagan Concessio, she teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved plunging-neckline powder blue embroidered choli and completed her look with dual-toned dupatta. The Tadap actress notched up her look with a pair of pink-pearl detailed earrings and pink, blue pearl-detailed choker neckpiece, bangles, and rings from Anmol and Diamantina. Tara tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun and adorned it with mogra. Filled thick brows, peach-hued bindi, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade enhanced her look. Tara Sutaria In A Cherry Red Lehenga For Armaan Jain's mehendi ceremony, Tara Sutaria opted for a beautiful cherry red-hued lehenga by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor and looked pretty. Her flared lehenga featured silver mirror-work and she paired it with a strappy matching choli. Styled by Meagan Concessio, the diva completed her look with equally-beautiful dupatta and accessorised her look with metallic earrings and rings from Anmol . Tara let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade.

We loved all these designer lehengas of Tara Sutaria and it gave major wedding fashion goals. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Tara Sutaria