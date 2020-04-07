Tara Sutaria Blossoms Like A Flower In Pretty Pink Gown And We Can’t Stop Adoring Her! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is just two films old and it's so surprising to see that she has become everyone's favourite in a very short span of time. Basically, her bold fashion photoshoots have what attracted us the most. Recently, Tara's stylist Meagan Concessio shared a throwback picture of the diva from an ad shoot. Dressed in a beautiful pink gown, the Marjaavaan actress looked like a blossoming flower. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Tara Sutaria sported a sleeveless V-shaped plunging neckline flared pink gown, which came from Alina Anwar Couture. Her breezy gown was accentuated by overlap detailing and sharp pleats on the bodice while the few cut outs added stylish quotient. The Student Of The Year 2 actress went accessory-free and looked beyond beautiful.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Tara slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and flaunted her toned arms. With minimal makeup, she upped her look. The diva flipped her black straight tresses towards her face and looked gorgeous.

We really liked this gown of Tara Sutaria. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Tara Sutaria's Stylist

