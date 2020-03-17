Tara Sutaria In A Beautiful White Ensemble And Stunning Black Gown, Which Colour Suited Her Better? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is giving major fashion goals these days one after the other with her gorgeous outfits. It was just a couple of days before when we saw the diva flaunting her black gown at the Zee Cine Awards 2020. And now she came up with gorgeous attire and left us stunned. Recently, the Marjaavaan actress walked the ramp for designer Sulakshana Monga at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2020 sporting a white-hued crop top and skirt. So, let us take a close look at her both black and white outfits and find out which colour suited her better.

Source-Instagram

Tara Sutaria In A White Crop Top & Skirt

Tara Sutaria walked the ramp sporting beautiful white-hued attire by Sulakshana Monga, which was accentuated by intricate floral embroidery from the same hue. Her ensemble consisted of a one-shoulder crop top that featured dramatic ruffle detailing. She teamed it with high-waist flared long skirt that also had ruffled border. The Student Of The Year 2 actress upped her ethnic look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings and bangles. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade.

Source-Instagram

Tara Sutaria In A Black Gown

Tara Sutaria graced the red carpet in a strapless black gown from the label Marmar Halim. Styled by Meagan Concessio, it was a flared number, which featured thigh-high side slit and short trail. She completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels from Christian Louboutin and accessorised her look with funky earrings by Renu Oberoi and rings from Diamantina Fine Jewels. The Tadap actress pulled back her side-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun and sharply contoured & highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, pink-hued eye shadow, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look.

We absolutely loved both the outfits of Tara Sutaria. Which attire of hers did you like more? Do let us know that in the comment section.

