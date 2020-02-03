ENGLISH

    Tara Sutaria Gives Us A Wedding Lehenga Goal With Her Pastel Pink Lehenga At Armaan Jain's Wedding

    Tara Sutaria looked amazing as always as she graced Armaan Jain's wedding. The Student of the Year 2 actress was dressed to impress in a lehenga and gave us a wedding fashion goal for the upcoming wedding season. So, let's decode her outfit and look of the night.

    So, Tara wore a pastel pink lehenga that was in tune with the modern sensibilities. Her lehenga consisted of a half-sleeved blouse and a flared skirt. It was an intricately embellished number and seemed ideal for all the young ladies out there. We particularly loved the elaborate work in silver tones on her border. Tara Sutaria draped a complementing dupatta with her lehenga and well, she was a picture of elegance.

    She carried a silver embellished potli bag with her. The actress accessorised her look with a statement gemstone choker and also spruced up her look with matching earrings. The makeup was highlighted by dewy tones and marked by glossy pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The eye makeup was also beautifully done and the middle-parted sleek ponytail rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find Tara Sutaria's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 21:23 [IST]
