From Kareena Kapoor Khan To Ananya Panday, Denim-On-Denim Looks Of The Divas That Gave Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Denims are our first love! We have been flaunting it from so long and the best part is that it never goes out of fashion. Bollywood celebrities have been giving us inspiration and ideas on how to pair and sport the denim look perfectly. From fashionistas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sunny Leone to young budding fashionistas like Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kriti Kharbanda have been making sophisticated statements in denim-on-denim look. So, let us take a close look at their denim attire for some much-needed denim fashion goals.

Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Black Top With Denim Jacket & Pants For one of the promotional rounds of Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a turtle-neck long-sleeved sheer black top and layered it with a classic-collar open-front light-blue denim jacket. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she teamed her top with a high-waist matching loose denim pants while the statement knotted belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Her outfit came from the label Nisse and she upped her look with a silver-toned necklace from Tasheen Diamond Art and yellow nail paint. Kareena Kapoor pulled back her tresses into a neat high bun and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, black winged eyeliner, soft blush, and nudish-pink lip shade. Ananya Panday In A Denim Crop Top And Skirt Ananya Panday looked absolutely adorable in a half-sleeved round-collar light blue-hued denim crop top. Styled by Ami Patel, her crop top was accentuated by subtle white-hued patterns and few cut outs. She paired it with matching mini skirt and completed her look with a pair of denim high heels. Ananya's denim attire came from the label Alice McCall and she accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops and few rings. The diva let loose her side-parted tresses loose and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, highlighted pink cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade. Rakul Preet Singh In A Denim Jacket And Jeans Rakul Preet Singh sported a quarter-sleeved classic-collar open-front light-blue denim jacket, which was accentuated by flap pockets and white-hued prints on the sleeves. Styled by Anisha Jain, she teamed her jacket with high-waist darker shade denim jeans. Rakul Preet went jewellery-free and instead elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and nudish-pink lip shade. She left her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses loose. Sunny Leone In White Tee With Denim Jacket & Pants Sunny Leone wore a sleeveless plain white classic tee and paired it with an ankle-length dark-blue denim pants. She topped off her ensemble with a full-sleeved open front denim jacket and completed her look with a pair of white heels boots. The diva's outfit came from the label Mirror and she notched up her look with gold-toned earrings, a necklace and rings. Sunny let loose her curly tresses and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and red lip tint. Kriti Kharbanda In A Strapless Denim Top And Jeans For one of the promotional rounds of Pagalpanti, Kriti Kharbanda opted for a strapless light-blue hued denim top, which was accentuated by multiple vertical layer-detailing. The matching knotted belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Styled by Anisha Jain, she teamed her top with ankle-length denim jeans and completed her look with pointed white heels. Kriti's denim attire came from the label Appapop and she accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned oval hoops from Misho. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. The actress pulled back her poofy tresses into a high ponytail.

So, whose denim-on-denim attire did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Anisha Jain, Sunny Leone, Rakul Preet Singh