Just In
- 29 min ago World Haemophilia Day: Tips For Living Healthy With Haemophilia
-
- 59 min ago Sana Khaan Looks Fresh And Lively In Pretty Printed Co-ord Set And It’s Perfect For Casual Outings
- 1 hr ago COVID-19: Can The Coronavirus Spread Through Currency Notes?
- 2 hrs ago How To Keep Your Hair Healthy And Bouncy While In Quarantine
Don't Miss
- Movies Netflix India Drops The Trailer Of Mrs. Serial Killer Starring Jacqueline Fernandez & Manoj Bajpayee
- News Watch: What this doctor has to say about those who recovered from COVID-19
- Technology How To Change Registered Mobile Number In Tata Sky
- Finance S&P Global Ratings Cuts Outlook On ICICI, Axis Bank To Negative
- Sports Lockdown Days: Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma urges India cricketer to hit a boundary in a funny video - Watch
- Automobiles Fiat Spare Parts Will Be Available For Next 10 Years In India
- Education List Of Free Open Access Resources For Students Approved AICTE
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Rajasthan In Summer
Kriti Kharbanda And Hansika Motwani Stuns In Red Co-ords, But Who Looked Party-Ready?
Due to state-imposed lockdown, we all are stuck at home and living the boring quarantine life. Not just us, but our celebrities too are missing those weekend outings and regular restaurant visits and it's quite evident from their Instagram feed as they have been posting a lot of throwback pictures. Recently. Kriti Kharbanda and Hansika Motwani too shared their throwback pictures. Dressed in red co-ord set, their outfit looked quite similar. So, let us take a close look at their outfit and find who looked party ready.
Kriti Kharbanda In Red Co-ords
Bollywood diva Kriti Kharbanda donned shiny fabric red co-ords and looked stunning. Her co-ord set consisted of a full-sleeved classic-collar open-front jacket and matching high-waist mini skirt. She sported white bralette underneath it that went well with her attire. The Pagalpanti actress completed her look with a pair of leather black heel boots and accessorised her look with black hoops and multiple silver-toned rings. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and matte light red lip shade spruced up her look. Kriti let loose her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses.
Hansika Motwani In Red Co-ords
South diva Hansika Motwani sported red co-ord set, which was accentuated by white dotted prints. Her outfit consisted of a half-sleeved plunging-neckline knotted crop top and matching elasticated shorts. She completed her look with a pair of tie-up sandals and upped her look with gold-toned earrings and neckpiece. The Desamuduru actress left her side-parted layered tresses loose and wrapped her look with minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and nude lip shade.
We really liked the red co-ord set of both the actresses. But Kriti Kharbanda's attire and styling method made her look perfect party-ready. However, Hansika Motwani's attire seemed perfect for casual outings.
What do you think about their outfits? Whose red co-ords did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Kriti Kharbanda, Hansika Motwani
ALSO READ: Yashika Aannand Flaunts Her Love For Black As She Shares Throwback Picture From An Event