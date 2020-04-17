ENGLISH

    Kriti Kharbanda And Hansika Motwani Stuns In Red Co-ords, But Who Looked Party-Ready?

    By
    |

    Due to state-imposed lockdown, we all are stuck at home and living the boring quarantine life. Not just us, but our celebrities too are missing those weekend outings and regular restaurant visits and it's quite evident from their Instagram feed as they have been posting a lot of throwback pictures. Recently. Kriti Kharbanda and Hansika Motwani too shared their throwback pictures. Dressed in red co-ord set, their outfit looked quite similar. So, let us take a close look at their outfit and find who looked party ready.

    Kriti Kharbanda In Red Co-ords

    Bollywood diva Kriti Kharbanda donned shiny fabric red co-ords and looked stunning. Her co-ord set consisted of a full-sleeved classic-collar open-front jacket and matching high-waist mini skirt. She sported white bralette underneath it that went well with her attire. The Pagalpanti actress completed her look with a pair of leather black heel boots and accessorised her look with black hoops and multiple silver-toned rings. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and matte light red lip shade spruced up her look. Kriti let loose her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses.

    Hansika Motwani In Red Co-ords

    South diva Hansika Motwani sported red co-ord set, which was accentuated by white dotted prints. Her outfit consisted of a half-sleeved plunging-neckline knotted crop top and matching elasticated shorts. She completed her look with a pair of tie-up sandals and upped her look with gold-toned earrings and neckpiece. The Desamuduru actress left her side-parted layered tresses loose and wrapped her look with minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and nude lip shade.

    We really liked the red co-ord set of both the actresses. But Kriti Kharbanda's attire and styling method made her look perfect party-ready. However, Hansika Motwani's attire seemed perfect for casual outings.

    What do you think about their outfits? Whose red co-ords did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Kriti Kharbanda, Hansika Motwani

    Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 15:15 [IST]
