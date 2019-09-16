Hansika Motwani Ups Her Traditional Wardrobe With This Modern Ruffled Sari Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Hansika Motwani, who is famous for her roles in hit films and TV shows such as Koi... Mil Gaya, Aap Kaa Surroor, Velayudham, among others, has been flaunting her fashion wardrobe and inspiring young women stylishly. Recently, for the teaser launch of her upcoming Telugu film, Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL, Hansika wore a grey-hued frilled sari that caught all our attention. So, let's take a look at her stunning sari closely and decode it.

So, for the teaser launch, Hansika Motwani donned a grey-hued frill bordered sari, which was from the label, By The Thread. Her sari was accentuated by patterned floral prints. Styled by Neerajaa Kona, she draped her dramatic sari in a casual style. She teamed it with a sleeveless sweetheart neckline matching blouse. Hansika looked absolutely amazing and her sari was in tune with the modern sensibilities. The actress accessorised her look with oxidised silver necklace and jhumkis, which went well with her look. Her jewellery came from Sangeeta Boochra Silver Centrre and Cottons Jaipur label.

Hansika left her side-parted curly tresses loose. On the make-up front, the actress spruced up her look with minimal base that was highlighted by filled brows, kohled eyes with glittering eyeshadow, curled lashes, light pink blush, and dark lip shade.

Hansika Motwani looked stunning in her dramatic frilled sari. As it is, the ruffled and frilled saris are really trending these days and many celebrities have also been spotted in such saris. So, if you are also bored of those regular structured and simple saris, we suggest you to drape a ruffled sari like Hansika's.

All Pic Credits: Hansika Motwani