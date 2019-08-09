On Hansika Motwani's Birthday, Her Chic And Classy Dress Moments Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

You remember Hansika Motwani from Koi Mil Gaya and then you saw her in Aap Kaa Surroor in a different avatar. In the latter movie, Hansika Motwani was not a child star, rather she surprised as a lead actress. Post that, Hansika was seen in South Indian films such as Desamuduru for which she also won an award. She has acted in a number of multi-lingual films including Manithan and Villain. The actress is highly praised but not only as a movie star. Hansika Motwani has a strong fashion game too. On her birthday, we have decoded some of her best dress moments, so that you stay inspired and can take cues. Here are Hansika Motwani's top five dresses on her birthday.

The Airport Dress

We know a number of divas wear dresses to the airport but not all can inspire us. However, Hansika Motwani gave us a comfy and stylish dress idea, which we could don too. The actress wore a white tennis-like dress that was subtly pleated and angular and she teamed it with a sky blue jacket, sports shoes, and a pink purse. She also wore black-toned shades. The makeup was dewy with a vibrant pink lip shade and the impeccable ponytail rounded out her avatar.

The Classic Polka Dots Dress

On a vacation or chilling out with friends? Try this dress, which Hansika Motwani wore. The diva donned a polka dot dress that was strapless and featured balloon sleeves. Her dress came with a sleek brown belt and was dipped in black hue. The dress was accentuated by white polka-dotted prints. Hansika spruced up her look with round-framed black shades and the wind-swept tresses rounded out her look. She seemed off-duty and her attire was from Appapop.

The Glittery Party Dress

Hansika gave us a perfect monsoon-wear dress idea with this number of hers. The actress wore a sparkly party dress, which was sleeveless and accentuated by mirror accents. She teamed her shimmery dress with a red jacket that kept her warm. Hansika Motwani also wore black boots. The makeup was dewy and she wrapped up her look with wet hair effect.

The Ruffled Dress

Hansika also surprised us with this amazing number that seemed so fun. She wore a polka-dotted crop top again and paired it with an ivory tulle skirt that was voluminous. Her attire was something fun and peppy and Hansika Motwani also teamed it with a pair of glass sandals to notch up her look. Her makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and the ponytail rounded out her avatar.

The Printed Dress

Hansika Motwani also gave us another dazzling number that was accentuated by light blue hue and highlighted by black-toned intricate patterns. She wore pointed black pumps with her ensemble and the makeup was highlighted by a matching blue eye shadow. The sleek side-swept tresses upped her look and the shiny earrings completed her avatar.

Happy Birthday, Hansika Motwani!