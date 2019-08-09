ENGLISH

    Hansika Motwani Birthday Special: Her Best 5 Hair Moments

    

    Hansika Motwani has always been full of surprises. Born on 9 August, 1991, Hansika will be celebrating her 28th birthday this year. A big name in the south Indian Film industry, Hansika started her career as a child. She then went on to stun everyone with her appearance in the movie Aap Ka Suroor.

    Hansika Motwani is not only a talented actress but has been setting some pretty high beauty standards. Time and again, with her various appearances, she has proven how strong her makeup and hair game is. Not only has she experimented with different make-up looks but with her hairstyles as well. On the occasion of her birthday, we've curated for you a list of her 5 best hair moments. Take a look at these and get inspired!

    The Perfect waves

    Loose waves give you a young, fun and wild vibes. Loose lush waves have kind of become Hansika's go-to hair look and she carries it with the vigour that it demands. On this particular occasion, she wore it for the Bath and Body Works Guinness World Record attempting event. She parted her hair in the middle and curled her hair in luscious loose waves. Coming to the make-up it was a subtle and fresh make-up. With heavily blushed cheeks and nude brown lips, she added a pop of baby pink colour to her eyelids and paired it with a smudged out black eyeliner.

    The Sleek Hair

    A sleek hairstyle is a classic hairstyle that adds a formal and no-nonsense touch to your look. Hansika wore this look with a pretty off-shoulder dress. The hair was parted from the middle, straightened and pulled back to give her a chic and sassy look. She paired it with a black smokey eye and a bold red lip and was looking absolutely stunning.

    The Classy Bun

    A classy bun adds finesse to your look. Hanika wore this look at a store launch in Chennai. With an inch-long middle parting in the front, her hair is tied back in a bun that is accessorised with a floral hair accessory, gajra. Talking about the make-up, it is a dewy and fresh look with an interesting blue eye look. With a sculpted face, filled-in brows, glossy nude lips, blue smokey eyes and fuller false lashes, Hansika is a sight to behold. She wore this look with a gorgeous red and gold saree.

    The Loose Curls

    Hansika wore this look for an event in Chennai. Her medium-length hair is curled in juicy, big and loose curls. The side-parted hair at the front and framing her face in perfect waves give her a young and fun look. The make-up is kept simple with smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, thickly lined eyes and pink plump lips.

    The Braided Ponytail

    A ponytail is a hairstyle that gives you a lot of room to play with. You can create various hairstyles from a simple ponytail and Hansika added a braided touch to it. The hairdo entails side-parted hair at the front, a couple of side braids leading up to a low ponytail at the back. The hair in the ponytail is curled in delicious loose waves that add definition and dimension to the look. The make-up is very minimal with smokey eyes, flushed cheeks and soft pink lips.

