Hansika Motwani Pairs A White Dress With A Modern Jacket For Her Latest Airport Look

Hansika Motwani's latest airport number was about giving a timeless dress a modern update. And she did it so effortlessly too. With this dress of hers, Hansika gave us cues on how to jazz up a simple dress. She wore a humble attire and definitely made heads turn.

So, the diva donned a white-hued dress, which was marked by a structural silhouette. Her attire was round-necked with crisp, pleated, and angular details. What she wore seemed like a quintessential tennis outfit. The groovy update came in the form of a pastel-hued jacket.

Yes, her jacket was dipped in a pastel blue hue. It was a full-sleeved collared jacket with razor-sharp edges. Her blue jacket was also colour-blocked by mustard yellow hue and we thought it was a stunning detail. While one side of her jacket was muted-toned, the other was bright.

She accessorised her look with a pink-hued side bag, which was boxy and went well with her dress. Hansika wore sports shoes and raised the comfort quotient. She wore gigantic cat-eyed frames and her pink lip shade notched up her look. Hansika rounded off her look with a middle-parted impeccable ponytail.

