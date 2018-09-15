Hansika Motwani Graces The SIIMA Awards 2018 In A Voluminous Pink Gown

Actress Hansika Motwani also graced the SIIMA 2018 awards and looked absolutely resplendent. She wore a ravishing gown and looked like a modern princess. It was a voluminous outfit and was designed by Dolly J.

So splashed in a pink hue, her gown was off-shouldered and featured a structured bodice and a flared skirt. Her gown was accentuated by an elaborate bodice, which was notched up by sequins and intricate embellishments. Her gown was definitely figure-flattering and was enhanced by sheer accents.

Hansika's skirt was wispy and flowy. It was asymmetrical and abstract to a large extent. It was spruced up by ruffled touches and tulle fabric, which gave her skirt a translucent touch. Her skirt also featured subtle pink and silver embellishments, which added to her overall attire. It was a perfect blend of razor-sharp edges and a dreamy silhouette.

Hansika looked simply amazing in her outfit of the night. Her makeup was marked by a pink lip shade, highlighted pink cheeks, smoky eyes, and defined eyebrows. She left her wavy tresses loose and side-swept and that accentuated her look to a whole new level.

We thought Hansika Motwani looked absolutely ravishing in her attire. What about you? Don't you think she looked simply amazing?