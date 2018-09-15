Subscribe to Boldsky
Hansika Motwani Graces The SIIMA Awards 2018 In A Voluminous Pink Gown

By
Hansika Motwani fashion

Actress Hansika Motwani also graced the SIIMA 2018 awards and looked absolutely resplendent. She wore a ravishing gown and looked like a modern princess. It was a voluminous outfit and was designed by Dolly J.

So splashed in a pink hue, her gown was off-shouldered and featured a structured bodice and a flared skirt. Her gown was accentuated by an elaborate bodice, which was notched up by sequins and intricate embellishments. Her gown was definitely figure-flattering and was enhanced by sheer accents.

Hansika Motwani dresses

Hansika's skirt was wispy and flowy. It was asymmetrical and abstract to a large extent. It was spruced up by ruffled touches and tulle fabric, which gave her skirt a translucent touch. Her skirt also featured subtle pink and silver embellishments, which added to her overall attire. It was a perfect blend of razor-sharp edges and a dreamy silhouette.

Hansika looked simply amazing in her outfit of the night. Her makeup was marked by a pink lip shade, highlighted pink cheeks, smoky eyes, and defined eyebrows. She left her wavy tresses loose and side-swept and that accentuated her look to a whole new level.

Hansika Motwani gowns

We thought Hansika Motwani looked absolutely ravishing in her attire. What about you? Don't you think she looked simply amazing?

Hansika Motwani SIIMA Awards 2018
