Happy Birthday Hansika Motwani: 5 Wow-Worthy Fashion Photoshoots Of The Actress That Left Us Stunned Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 9 August 1991, Hansika Motwani marked her acting debut as a child artist in the famous most-loved TV serial titled Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She later made her appearance in the serial Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer Bollywood film Koi...Mil Gaya. At the age of 15, she played the lead role in Telugu film Desamuduru, for which she was honoured with Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut-South. At the age of 16, she played the lead role in Bollywood film Aap Kaa Surroor with Himesh Reshammiya. Since then, the actress has given many hit films and impressed us with her performance.

Apart from it, Hansika has also won our hearts with her amazing fashion sense. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find that the actress' profile is full of beautiful fashion photoshoots. As Hansika turns a year older today, let us take a look at her 5 fashionable outfits from her photoshoots that left us absolutely stunned.

Hansika Motwani In A Silver Embellished Dress Hansika Motwani donned a sleeveless plunging-neckline silver dress, which came from the label Beg Borrow Steal. Her dress was accentuated by heavily embellished bodice and feather detailing at the hem. Styled by Trisha Jani, she teamed her dress with a pair of silver heels. The Aabra Ka Daabra actress let loose her highlighted curly tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Hansika Motwani In A Yellow Ruffle Dress Hansika Motwani sported a strapless dark yellow dramatic dress, which was accentuated by multi-layered heavy layers. Her dress came from the label Beg Borrow Steal and she was styled by Trisha Jani. The Oru Kal Oru Kannadi actress completed her look with a pair of white and grey sports shoes. She went jewellery-free and instead elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, yellow-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade. Hansika pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat hairdo. Hansika Motwani In A Black Leather Dress Hansika Motwani was decked up in a half-sleeved classic-collar black leather dress, which featured yellow-hued patterns. The two vertical belts added stylish quotient to her look while the statement belt, cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Styled by Archa Mehta, the Maan Karate actress paired her mini dress with thigh-high pointed leather black heels boots. She notched up her look with minimal jewellery and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and pink matte lip shade. Hansika pulled back her highlighted tresses into a stylish braided tail and looked wonderful. Hansika Motwani In A Red Shiny Pantsuit Hansika Motwani sported a shiny red pantsuit and looked super stunning in it. Her pantsuit consisted of a full-sleeved long-lapel single-breasted blazer and matching flared pants. Styled by Archa Mehta, she completed her look with a pair of black heels and enhanced her look with slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, curled lashes, pink blush, and bright red lip tint. The Aranmanai actress pulled back her poofy tresses into a dazzling ponytail. Hansika Motwani In A Dual-Toned Dress Hansika Motwani was dressed to impress in a sleeveless body-hugging mini dress by Rudraksh Dwivedi. It was a pastel pink dress, which was accentuated by wavy black design at both sides. Styled by Neerajaa Kona, the Money Hai Toh Honey Hai actress completed her look with a pair of black high heels and upped her look with lavender-hued nail paint. She let loose her side-parted highlighted curly tresses and rounded out her look with filled thick brows, curled lashes, light pink eye shadow, soft blush, and cherry lip shade.

We absolutely loved all these fashionable looks of Hansika Motwani. What do you think about her outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Hansika Motwani!

Pic Credits: Hansika Motwani